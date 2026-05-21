Animations médiévales MAUVEZIN Mauvezin

Mauvezin

Animations médiévales

MAUVEZIN Au château Mauvezin Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-09 15:00:00

fin : 2026-08-09 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-09

Venez vivre une immersion médiévale au château de Mauvezin !

– Théâtre Gaston Fébus se la raconte avec LA COMPAGNIE DU OFF

– Musique Médiévale avec BESTIARI

– Jonglerie et Feux avec VIVRE EN EQUI’LIBRE

– Visite guidée en costume

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MAUVEZIN Au château Mauvezin 65130 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 39 10 27

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English :

Experience medieval immersion at the Château de Mauvezin!

– Theater: Gaston Fébus se la raconte with LA COMPAGNIE DU OFF

– Medieval music with BESTIARI

– Juggling and Fireworks with VIVRE EN EQUI’LIBRE

– Guided tour in costume

L’événement Animations médiévales Mauvezin a été mis à jour le 2026-05-21 par OT Cœur des Pyrénées|CDT65