Val-de-Dagne

ANTONINI & CO DE FERME EN FERME EN VAL DE DAGNE

Arjolo Val-de-Dagne Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-14 10:00:00

fin : 2026-06-14 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-14

ANTONINI & CO Edoardo Antonini Pradelles en Val

Un élevage de soixante bufflonnes dans le Val de Dagne à découvrir lors de la visite du troupeau. Egalement des cochons noirs, des chèvres angora et poules !

Pour découvrir les produits profitez d’un en cas et d’une démonstration de transformation de mozzarella vers 12h. Les visites des animaux et les explications de chaque atelier se feront en suivant.

Vente de mozzarella, viande, charcuterie, glaces au lait de Jersaises et de bufflonnes.

Sur place en cas avec sandwich et glaces.

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Arjolo Val-de-Dagne 11220 Aude Occitanie +33 6 83 79 46 48 edordo.antonini@hotmail.it

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English :

ANTONINI & CO Edoardo Antonini Pradelles en Val

A herd of sixty buffalo cows in the Val de Dagne, to be discovered on a tour of the herd. Also black pigs, angora goats and chickens!

To discover the products, enjoy an en cas and mozzarella processing demonstration at around 12pm. Visits to the animals and explanations of each workshop will follow.

Sale of mozzarella, meat, cured meats and ice cream made from Jersese and buffalo milk.

Sandwiches and ice creams available on site.

L’événement ANTONINI & CO DE FERME EN FERME EN VAL DE DAGNE Val-de-Dagne a été mis à jour le 2026-05-26 par