LE CELLIER DES TROUBADOURS DE FERME EN FERME EN VAL DE DAGNE Val-de-Dagne
LE CELLIER DES TROUBADOURS DE FERME EN FERME EN VAL DE DAGNE Val-de-Dagne dimanche 14 juin 2026.
Val-de-Dagne
LE CELLIER DES TROUBADOURS DE FERME EN FERME EN VAL DE DAGNE
Domaine de Domneuve Val-de-Dagne Aude
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-14 10:00:00
fin : 2026-06-14 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-06-14
LE CELLIER DES TROUBADOURS Émilie Merlos, Serge Fenasse, Ludovic Merlos Montlaur
Le Cellier des Troubadours est né en 2003 d’une histoire d’amitié entre 4 vignerons, qui ont décidé de s’unir pour élaborer leurs vins. Les générations se sont succédé mais la passion du vin reste la même.
À l’occasion de cette journée, le cellier ouvre ses portes du chai de vinification, un ancien chai du début du XXe siècle. Partager un moment convivial autour de la dégustation de toutes les cuvées de vins blancs, rosé ou rouges, et de la cartagène.
Au programme de la journée, visite de cave commentée par un vigneron ou une vigneronne, dégustation de tous les vins et cartagène.
Pour les enfants un petit atelier de découverte olfactive autour du vin sera proposé.
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Domaine de Domneuve Val-de-Dagne 11220 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 24 79 05 cellierdestroubadours@gmail.com
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English :
LE CELLIER DES TROUBADOURS Émilie Merlos, Serge Fenasse, Ludovic Merlos Montlaur
Le Cellier des Troubadours was born in 2003 from a friendship between 4 winemakers, who decided to join forces to produce their own wines. The generations have succeeded one another, but the passion for wine remains the same.
On this special day, the cellar opens its doors to the winemaking cellar, a former winery dating from the early 20th century. Share a convivial moment around the tasting of all the cuvées of white, rosé and red wines, and the cartagène.
The day’s program includes a cellar tour with commentary by a winemaker, wine tasting and cartagena.
For children, a small olfactory wine discovery workshop will be offered.
L’événement LE CELLIER DES TROUBADOURS DE FERME EN FERME EN VAL DE DAGNE Val-de-Dagne a été mis à jour le 2026-05-26 par
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