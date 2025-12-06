Apéro Boum Crépusculaire avec Boom & Martinez, La Cafetière, Aurignac

Informations pratiques

Apéro Boum Crépusculaire avec Boom & Martinez Mercredi 8 juillet, 19h00 La Cafetière Haute-Garonne

Participation Libre mais nécessaire

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-07-08T19:00:00+02:00 – 2026-07-08T21:30:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-07-08T19:00:00+02:00 – 2026-07-08T21:30:00+02:00

Boom & Martinez est un duo bien connu de la scène toulousaine.

Mr Boom, producteur de remixes pour Acid Arab, Pat Kalla, Mawimbi, Pawas, Arooj Aftab… Guillermo Martinez, Dj des collectifs Kalakuta et Bamako-Bogota.

Ensemble, ils explorent les méandres des musiques électroniques africaines et caribéennes (Shatta, Amapiano, Batida…)

La Cafetière 26 rue Saint Michel 31420 AURIGNAC Aurignac 31420 Haute-Garonne Occitanie [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.lacafetiere-aurignac.fr/ »}] [{« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « 200 Followers, 635 Following, 21 Posts – See Instagram photos and videos from ud835ude3dud835ude4aud835ude4aud835ude48 & ud835ude48ud835ude3cud835ude4dud835ude4fud835ude44ud835ude49ud835ude40ud835ude55 (@boomandmartinez) », « type »: « rich », « title »: « ud835ude3dud835ude4aud835ude4aud835ude48 & ud835ude48ud835ude3cud835ude4dud835ude4fud835ude44ud835ude49ud835ude40ud835ude55 (@boomandmartinez) u2022 Instagram profile », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/487325057_708582254840545_4095605367281279290_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100_tt6&_nc_cat=110&ccb=7-5&_nc_sid=bf7eb4&efg=eyJ2ZW5jb2RlX3RhZyI6InByb2ZpbGVfcGljLnd3dy4xMDgwLkMzIn0%3D&_nc_ohc=fE2IOW1CfzkQ7kNvwFYNrBJ&_nc_oc=Adqmo6XVaa1B9lAhpMScFDqcipCv02IeZLUOR-WE_wvjkK9vQaZN5xwzoBa6hjE5BoU&_nc_zt=24&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&_nc_ss=7f60f&oh=00_Af9U9shIZe_6HoDduzMa308HqLkXJhTL8h6J1vqmhv8stA&oe=6A357DE2 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/boomandmartinez », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://iframely.net/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « options »: {« _disable_profile »: {« label »: « Disable profile embed », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « Instagram »}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/boomandmartinez »}]

Un voyage bouillonnant entre Afrique, Caraïbes et musiques électroniques Des sets solaires percutants et irrésistiblement dansants, taillés pour enflammer le dancefloor ! musiques electroniques Caraïbes

Boom & Martinez