Apéro Boum Crépusculaire avec Boom & Martinez, La Cafetière, Aurignac
mercredi 8 juillet 2026 · La Cafetière · Aurignac
Informations pratiques
Apéro Boum Crépusculaire avec Boom & Martinez Mercredi 8 juillet, 19h00 La Cafetière Haute-Garonne
Participation Libre mais nécessaire
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-07-08T19:00:00+02:00 – 2026-07-08T21:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-07-08T19:00:00+02:00 – 2026-07-08T21:30:00+02:00
Boom & Martinez est un duo bien connu de la scène toulousaine.
Mr Boom, producteur de remixes pour Acid Arab, Pat Kalla, Mawimbi, Pawas, Arooj Aftab… Guillermo Martinez, Dj des collectifs Kalakuta et Bamako-Bogota.
Ensemble, ils explorent les méandres des musiques électroniques africaines et caribéennes (Shatta, Amapiano, Batida…)
La Cafetière 26 rue Saint Michel 31420 AURIGNAC Aurignac 31420 Haute-Garonne Occitanie [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.lacafetiere-aurignac.fr/ »}] [{« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « 200 Followers, 635 Following, 21 Posts – See Instagram photos and videos from ud835ude3dud835ude4aud835ude4aud835ude48 & ud835ude48ud835ude3cud835ude4dud835ude4fud835ude44ud835ude49ud835ude40ud835ude55 (@boomandmartinez) », « type »: « rich », « title »: « ud835ude3dud835ude4aud835ude4aud835ude48 & ud835ude48ud835ude3cud835ude4dud835ude4fud835ude44ud835ude49ud835ude40ud835ude55 (@boomandmartinez) u2022 Instagram profile », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/487325057_708582254840545_4095605367281279290_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100_tt6&_nc_cat=110&ccb=7-5&_nc_sid=bf7eb4&efg=eyJ2ZW5jb2RlX3RhZyI6InByb2ZpbGVfcGljLnd3dy4xMDgwLkMzIn0%3D&_nc_ohc=fE2IOW1CfzkQ7kNvwFYNrBJ&_nc_oc=Adqmo6XVaa1B9lAhpMScFDqcipCv02IeZLUOR-WE_wvjkK9vQaZN5xwzoBa6hjE5BoU&_nc_zt=24&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&_nc_ss=7f60f&oh=00_Af9U9shIZe_6HoDduzMa308HqLkXJhTL8h6J1vqmhv8stA&oe=6A357DE2 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/boomandmartinez », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://iframely.net/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « options »: {« _disable_profile »: {« label »: « Disable profile embed », « value »: false}}, « html »: «
« , « provider_name »: « Instagram »}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/boomandmartinez »}]
Un voyage bouillonnant entre Afrique, Caraïbes et musiques électroniques Des sets solaires percutants et irrésistiblement dansants, taillés pour enflammer le dancefloor ! musiques electroniques Caraïbes
Boom & Martinez
À voir aussi à Aurignac (Haute-Garonne)
- SUPER VIDE-DRESSING PLACE DU PETIT FOIRAIL Aurignac 4 juillet 2026
- LA CAFETIÈRE LIT ! Aurignac 4 juillet 2026
- LES MISÉRABLES LA CAFETIERE Aurignac 5 juillet 2026
- JANSI, La Cafetière, Aurignac 5 juillet 2026
- CIRQUE LIDO À BIEN Y PENSER JOKERS Lieu-dit Monde Aurignac 7 juillet 2026