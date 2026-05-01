Bellerive-sur-Allier

Aquathlon

Parc du Pont d’Allier Bellerive-sur-Allier Allier

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-31 09:00:00

fin : 2026-05-31 14:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-31

Pour la 2ᵉ année, TEAM LIFETRI vous propose un aquathlon le 31 mai 2026 natation + course à pied enchaînées sans interruption. Accessible à tous, venez découvrir le plaisir des sports combinés et relever de nouveaux défis !

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Parc du Pont d’Allier Bellerive-sur-Allier 03700 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 27 45 31 82 loiclifetri@gmail.com

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English :

For the 2? year, TEAM LIFETRI offers you an aquathlon on May 31, 2026: swimming + running in uninterrupted succession. Accessible to all, come and discover the pleasure of combined sports and take on new challenges!

L’événement Aquathlon Bellerive-sur-Allier a été mis à jour le 2026-05-06 par Vichy Destinations