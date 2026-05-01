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Aquathlon Bellerive-sur-Allier

Aquathlon Bellerive-sur-Allier dimanche 31 mai 2026.

Adresse : Parc du Pont d'Allier

Ville : 03700 Bellerive-sur-Allier

Département : Allier

Début : dimanche 31 mai 2026

Fin : dimanche 31 mai 2026

Heure de début : 09:00:00

Tarif :

Bellerive-sur-Allier

Aquathlon

Parc du Pont d’Allier Bellerive-sur-Allier Allier

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-31 09:00:00
fin : 2026-05-31 14:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-05-31

Pour la 2ᵉ année, TEAM LIFETRI vous propose un aquathlon le 31 mai 2026 natation + course à pied enchaînées sans interruption. Accessible à tous, venez découvrir le plaisir des sports combinés et relever de nouveaux défis !
  .

Parc du Pont d’Allier Bellerive-sur-Allier 03700 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 27 45 31 82  loiclifetri@gmail.com

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English :

For the 2? year, TEAM LIFETRI offers you an aquathlon on May 31, 2026: swimming + running in uninterrupted succession. Accessible to all, come and discover the pleasure of combined sports and take on new challenges!

L’événement Aquathlon Bellerive-sur-Allier a été mis à jour le 2026-05-06 par Vichy Destinations

À voir aussi à Bellerive-sur-Allier (Allier)