Aquathlon Bellerive-sur-Allier
Aquathlon Bellerive-sur-Allier dimanche 31 mai 2026.
Bellerive-sur-Allier
Aquathlon
Parc du Pont d’Allier Bellerive-sur-Allier Allier
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-31 09:00:00
fin : 2026-05-31 14:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-31
Pour la 2ᵉ année, TEAM LIFETRI vous propose un aquathlon le 31 mai 2026 natation + course à pied enchaînées sans interruption. Accessible à tous, venez découvrir le plaisir des sports combinés et relever de nouveaux défis !
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Parc du Pont d’Allier Bellerive-sur-Allier 03700 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 27 45 31 82 loiclifetri@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
For the 2? year, TEAM LIFETRI offers you an aquathlon on May 31, 2026: swimming + running in uninterrupted succession. Accessible to all, come and discover the pleasure of combined sports and take on new challenges!
L’événement Aquathlon Bellerive-sur-Allier a été mis à jour le 2026-05-06 par Vichy Destinations
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