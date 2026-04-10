Atelier artistique : sculpture sur argile, Micro-Folie Espace Didier Bienaimé, La Chapelle-Saint-Luc
Atelier artistique : sculpture sur argile, Micro-Folie Espace Didier Bienaimé, La Chapelle-Saint-Luc samedi 23 mai 2026.
Atelier artistique : sculpture sur argile Samedi 23 mai, 14h30 Micro-Folie Espace Didier Bienaimé Aube
Limité à 10 personnes
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-05-23T14:30:00+02:00 – 2026-05-23T15:45:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-05-23T14:30:00+02:00 – 2026-05-23T15:45:00+02:00
En s’inspirant des œuvres du musée numérique, chacun crée sa propre sculpture en argile.
Micro-Folie Espace Didier Bienaimé 25 bis avenue Roger Salengro, 10600 La Chapelle Saint-Luc La Chapelle-Saint-Luc 10600 Aube Grand Est 03.25.71.63.43 https://www.espacedidierbienaime.fr/ [{« type »: « email », « value »: « micro-folie@la-chapelle-st-luc.eu »}, {« owner »: {« uid »: 6129908, « type »: « agenda »}, « lastProcessedAt »: « 2026-04-10T15:05:51.575Z », « data »: [{« eventDuration »: 75, « bookingContact »: « micro-folie@la-chapelle-st-luc.eu », « response »: {« passId »: 405890308, « isPending »: false, « addressId »: 621756}, « venueId »: 152001, « category »: « ATELIER_PRATIQUE_ART », « operation »: « create », « appliedAt »: « 2026-04-10T15:05:51.113Z », « duo »: true}, {« priceCategories »: [{« price »: 0, « label »: « Tarif unique », « id »: 0}], « response »: {« priceCategories »: [{« passId »: 2230462, « id »: 0}]}, « operation »: « create », « appliedAt »: « 2026-04-10T15:05:51.268Z »}, {« response »: {« dates »: [{« passId »: 453644021, « id »: 1}]}, « dates »: [{« quantity »: 10, « priceCategoryId »: 0, « timingId »: 1779539400000, « id »: 1}], « operation »: « create », « appliedAt »: « 2026-04-10T15:05:51.575Z »}], « service »: « passCulture », « type »: « link », « value »: « https://passculture.app/offre/405890308 »}] Parking, transports à proximité.
En s’inspirant des œuvres du musée numérique, chacun crée sa propre sculpture en argile.
©muséecamilleclaudel
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