ATELIER CROCHET PAR ELODIE Montpellier
ATELIER CROCHET PAR ELODIE Montpellier samedi 6 juin 2026.
Montpellier
ATELIER CROCHET PAR ELODIE
48 BIS Rue Roucher Montpellier Hérault
Tarif : 30 – 30 – EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-06
fin : 2026-06-07
Date(s) :
2026-06-06 2026-06-07
Atelier crochet, par Elodie
Réalise ta peluche toute douce en crochet tout en apprenant différents points de base du crochet.
Atelier crochet, par Elodie
Réalise ta peluche toute douce en crochet tout en apprenant différents points de base du crochet.
Durée 2h.
Tarif 30€
Matériel inclus
Dates
SAMEDI 6/06_16h Atelier crochet (Elodie)
DIMANCHE 7/06_10h30 Atelier crochet (Elodie)
Concept Store Le Repaire de Biivers
48 bis rue Roucher, Montpellier
Infos & inscriptions
Téléphone 07 67 29 07 07
Email biivers.fr@gmail.com .
48 BIS Rue Roucher Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie +33 7 67 29 07 07 biivers.fr@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Crochet workshop, by Elodie
Make your own soft plush toy while learning basic crochet stitches.
L’événement ATELIER CROCHET PAR ELODIE Montpellier a été mis à jour le 2026-05-26 par 34 OT MONTPELLIER
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