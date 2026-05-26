Montpellier

ATELIER CROCHET PAR ELODIE

48 BIS Rue Roucher Montpellier Hérault

Tarif : 30 – 30 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-06

fin : 2026-06-07

Date(s) :

2026-06-06 2026-06-07

Atelier crochet, par Elodie

Réalise ta peluche toute douce en crochet tout en apprenant différents points de base du crochet.

Atelier crochet, par Elodie

Réalise ta peluche toute douce en crochet tout en apprenant différents points de base du crochet.

Durée 2h.

Tarif 30€

Matériel inclus

Dates

SAMEDI 6/06_16h Atelier crochet (Elodie)

DIMANCHE 7/06_10h30 Atelier crochet (Elodie)

Concept Store Le Repaire de Biivers

48 bis rue Roucher, Montpellier

Infos & inscriptions

Téléphone 07 67 29 07 07

Email biivers.fr@gmail.com .

48 BIS Rue Roucher Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie +33 7 67 29 07 07 biivers.fr@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Crochet workshop, by Elodie

Make your own soft plush toy while learning basic crochet stitches.

L’événement ATELIER CROCHET PAR ELODIE Montpellier a été mis à jour le 2026-05-26 par 34 OT MONTPELLIER