ATELIER CROCHET PAR TSIKY Montpellier
ATELIER CROCHET PAR TSIKY Montpellier mercredi 10 juin 2026.
Montpellier
ATELIER CROCHET PAR TSIKY
48 BIS Rue Roucher Montpellier Hérault
Tarif : 30 – 30 – EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-10
fin : 2026-06-24
Date(s) :
2026-06-10 2026-06-13 2026-06-17 2026-06-24
Tu souhaites t’initier au crochet mais tu ne sais pas par quoi commencer? Avec cet atelier, apprends les points de base nécessaires pour réaliser en toute autonomie plusieurs projets. Une séance conviviale pour démarrer le crochet avec confiance et repartir fièrement avec sa création.
Atelier crochet, par Tsiky
Tu souhaites t’initier au crochet mais tu ne sais pas par quoi commencer? Avec cet atelier, apprends les points de base nécessaires pour réaliser en toute autonomie plusieurs projets (fleur, sous-tasse feuille).
Une séance conviviale pour démarrer le crochet avec confiance et repartir fièrement avec ta création.
Tarif 30€
Durée 2h
Matériel inclus
Dates
MERCREDI 10/06_14h Atelier crochet (Tsiky)
SAMEDI 13/06_14h Atelier crochet (Tsiky)
MERCREDI 17/06_18h Atelier crochet (Tsiky)
MERCREDI 24/06_16h Atelier crochet (Tsiky)
Concept Store Le Repaire de Biivers
48 bis rue Roucher, Montpellier
Infos & inscriptions
Contact Tsiky
Téléphone 07 67 29 07 07
Email biivers.fr@gmail.com .
48 BIS Rue Roucher Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie +33 7 67 29 07 07 biivers.fr@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Would you like to start crocheting, but don’t know where to begin? In this workshop, you’ll learn the basic stitches you need to make several projects on your own. A convivial session to start crocheting with confidence and leave proudly with your creation.
L’événement ATELIER CROCHET PAR TSIKY Montpellier a été mis à jour le 2026-05-26 par 34 OT MONTPELLIER
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