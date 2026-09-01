ATELIER DE TOURNAGE Saint-Jean-de-Fos
samedi 19 septembre 2026 · Saint-Jean-de-Fos
Informations pratiques
Saint-Jean-de-Fos
ATELIER DE TOURNAGE
6 Avenue du Monument Saint-Jean-de-Fos Hérault
Tarif : 80 – 80 – 80 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-19
fin : 2026-09-19
Date(s) :
2026-09-19
Initiation à la technique du tournage en compagnie d’un artisan passionné qui transmet son savoir-faire !
Initiation à la technique du tournage en compagnie d’un artisan passionné qui transmet son savoir-faire. Vous découvrez pas à pas les bases le centrage de la terre, la montée des parois, le façonnage… La matière prend vie sous vos mains et se transforment en objets du quotidien. .
6 Avenue du Monument Saint-Jean-de-Fos 34150 Hérault Occitanie
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
An introduction to the art of woodturning with a passionate artisan who shares his expertise!
L’événement ATELIER DE TOURNAGE Saint-Jean-de-Fos a été mis à jour le 2026-09-01 par 34 OT ST GUILHEM VALLEE DE L’HERAULT
À voir aussi à Saint-Jean-de-Fos (Hérault)
- FÊTE DU COUSCOUS Saint-Jean-de-Fos 13 septembre 2026
- LES MERCREDIS MODELAGE Saint-Jean-de-Fos 16 septembre 2026
- LES SAMEDIS TOURNAGE Saint-Jean-de-Fos 19 septembre 2026
- CONFÉRENCE L’ENSEIGNEMENT EN FRANCE AU XIXE SIÈCLE, LE CAS DE LA LANGUE FRANÇAISE Saint-Jean-de-Fos 19 septembre 2026
- LE CENTRE LA LICORNE OUVRE SES PORTES Saint-Jean-de-Fos 19 septembre 2026