ATELIER LINO GRAVURE Saint-Jean-de-Fos
ATELIER LINO GRAVURE Saint-Jean-de-Fos mercredi 10 juin 2026.
Saint-Jean-de-Fos
ATELIER LINO GRAVURE
Saint-Jean-de-Fos Hérault
Tarif : 30 – 30 – EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-10
fin : 2026-06-24
Date(s) :
2026-06-10 2026-06-17 2026-06-24
Venez découvrir une technique d’impressionsimpleet accessible à tous. Nous partagerons un moment convivial et de rencontre autour d’une pratique artistique.
Venez découvrir une technique d’impression simpleet accessible à tous. Nous partagerons un moment convivial et de rencontre autour d’une pratique artistique. .
Saint-Jean-de-Fos 34150 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 65 22 28 89
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English : ATELIER LINO GRAVURE
Come and discover a simple printing technique accessible to all. We’ll share a convivial moment of encounter around an artistic practice.
L’événement ATELIER LINO GRAVURE Saint-Jean-de-Fos a été mis à jour le 2026-05-01 par 34 OT ST GUILHEM VALLEE DE L’HERAULT
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