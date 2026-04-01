Saint-Jean-de-Fos

ATELIER LINO GRAVURE

Saint-Jean-de-Fos Hérault

Tarif : 30 – 30 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-10

fin : 2026-06-24

Date(s) :

2026-06-10 2026-06-17 2026-06-24

Venez découvrir une technique d’impressionsimpleet accessible à tous. Nous partagerons un moment convivial et de rencontre autour d’une pratique artistique.

Venez découvrir une technique d’impression simpleet accessible à tous. Nous partagerons un moment convivial et de rencontre autour d’une pratique artistique. .

Saint-Jean-de-Fos 34150 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 65 22 28 89

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English : ATELIER LINO GRAVURE

Come and discover a simple printing technique accessible to all. We’ll share a convivial moment of encounter around an artistic practice.

L’événement ATELIER LINO GRAVURE Saint-Jean-de-Fos a été mis à jour le 2026-05-01 par 34 OT ST GUILHEM VALLEE DE L’HERAULT