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ATELIER LINO GRAVURE Saint-Jean-de-Fos

ATELIER LINO GRAVURE Saint-Jean-de-Fos

ATELIER LINO GRAVURE Saint-Jean-de-Fos mercredi 10 juin 2026.

Ville : 34150 Saint-Jean-de-Fos

Département : Hérault

Début : mercredi 10 juin 2026

Fin : mercredi 10 juin 2026

Tarif : 30 30

Saint-Jean-de-Fos

ATELIER LINO GRAVURE

Saint-Jean-de-Fos Hérault

Tarif : 30 – 30 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-10
fin : 2026-06-24

Date(s) :
2026-06-10 2026-06-17 2026-06-24

Venez découvrir une technique d’impressionsimpleet accessible à tous. Nous partagerons un moment convivial et de rencontre autour d’une pratique artistique.
Venez découvrir une technique d’impression simpleet accessible à tous. Nous partagerons un moment convivial et de rencontre autour d’une pratique artistique.   .

Saint-Jean-de-Fos 34150 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 65 22 28 89 

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English : ATELIER LINO GRAVURE

Come and discover a simple printing technique accessible to all. We’ll share a convivial moment of encounter around an artistic practice.

L’événement ATELIER LINO GRAVURE Saint-Jean-de-Fos a été mis à jour le 2026-05-01 par 34 OT ST GUILHEM VALLEE DE L’HERAULT

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