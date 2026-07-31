ATELIER LUXE À L’INDIGOTERIE DU CASTOR Florac Trois Rivières
vendredi 31 juillet 2026 · Florac Trois Rivières
Informations pratiques
Florac Trois Rivières
ATELIER LUXE À L’INDIGOTERIE DU CASTOR
Indigoterie le cri du castor Florac Trois Rivières Lozère
Tarif : 100 – 100 – 100 EUR
Adulte
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-31 10:00:00
fin : 2026-08-24 12:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-31 2026-08-03 2026-08-07 2026-08-10 2026-08-14 2026-08-17 2026-08-21 2026-08-24
Prenez part à l’atelier Luxe indigo pour une expérience d’exception. Au programme visite de l’indigoterie à la découverte d’un savoir faire rare et ancestral, et rencontre avec notre maître teinturier Indigo pour créer votre propre vêtement indigo en lin. Vous repartirez avec un vêtement unique créée par vos soins dans le cadre enchanteur du jardin tinctorial.
Prenez part à l’atelier Luxe indigo pour une expérience d’exception. Au programme visite de l’indigoterie à la découverte d’un savoir faire rare et ancestral, et rencontre avec notre maître teinturier Indigo pour créer votre propre vêtement indigo en lin. Vous repartirez avec un vêtement unique créée par vos soins dans le cadre enchanteur du jardin tinctorial.
Deux modèles de vêtement au choix, boisson et en-cas à disposition sur place. .
Indigoterie le cri du castor Florac Trois Rivières 48400 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 10 60 88 88
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Join the Luxe Indigo workshop for an exceptional experience. On the agenda: a tour of the indigo dye house to discover a rare and ancestral craft, and a meeting with our master indigo dyer to create your own indigo-dyed linen garment. You’ll leave with a one-of-a-kind garment you created yourself in the enchanting setting of the dye garden.
L’événement ATELIER LUXE À L’INDIGOTERIE DU CASTOR Florac Trois Rivières a été mis à jour le 2026-07-30 par 48-OT Mont Lozere
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