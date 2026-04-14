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Atelier manga : Nouveautés et dessin, La Source, Roncq

Atelier manga : Nouveautés et dessin, La Source, Roncq

Atelier manga : Nouveautés et dessin, La Source, Roncq vendredi 17 avril 2026.

Lieu : La Source

Adresse : 293 rue de Lille 59223 RONCQ

Ville : 59223 Roncq

Département : Nord

Début : vendredi 17 avril 2026

Fin : vendredi 17 avril 2026

Tarif : Gratuit - sur inscription

Atelier manga : Nouveautés et dessin Vendredi 17 avril, 14h00 La Source Nord

Gratuit – sur inscription

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-04-17T14:00:00+02:00 – 2026-04-17T16:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-04-17T14:00:00+02:00 – 2026-04-17T16:00:00+02:00

La Source 293 rue de Lille 59223 RONCQ Roncq 59223 Nord Hauts-de-France 03.20.25.64.30 https://lasource.roncq.fr/ https://www.facebook.com/lasource.roncq;https://www.instagram.com/lasourceroncq/ [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://bibliotheque.roncq.fr/Default/doc/CALENDAR/478/atelier-manga-nouveautes-et-dessin »}]
Viens t’inspirer des nouveautés mangas pour créer ton propre personnage et faire éclater ton imagination ! Art Atelier

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