Atelier parents-enfants : ma p’tite bobèche à boutures, La Cale, Rennes
Atelier parents-enfants : ma p’tite bobèche à boutures, La Cale, Rennes mercredi 15 avril 2026.
Atelier parents-enfants : ma p’tite bobèche à boutures Mercredi 15 avril, 10h30 La Cale Ille-et-Vilaine
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-04-15T10:30:00+02:00 – 2026-04-15T11:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-04-15T10:30:00+02:00 – 2026-04-15T11:30:00+02:00
La Cale 18 avenue Jorge-Semprún 35000 Rennes Rennes 35000 Thabor – Saint-Hélier – Alphonse Guérin Ille-et-Vilaine Bretagne [{« type »: « email », « value »: « coordination.e2r.rpa@gmail.com »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.helloasso.com/associations/rennes-pole-association/evenements/atelier-duo-ma-p-tite-bobeche-a-boutures?fbclid=IwY2xjawQzVHFleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFHYk5BZG9sTGhqTVRKalA1c3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHmzFQMm5iOHU73fw0jY98FbOHc8298nZOSrax9WsPGjm0ZeYasMTwe7F5nWd_aem_IFmlZc9Q2gZuBPkroNNcrQ »}] [{« link »: « https://www.helloasso.com/associations/rennes-pole-association/evenements/atelier-duo-ma-p-tite-bobeche-a-boutures?fbclid=IwY2xjawQzVHFleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFHYk5BZG9sTGhqTVRKalA1c3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHmzFQMm5iOHU73fw0jY98FbOHc8298nZOSrax9WsPGjm0ZeYasMTwe7F5nWd_aem_IFmlZc9Q2gZuBPkroNNcrQ »}] https://www.helloasso.com/associations/rennes-pole-association/evenements/atelier-duo-ma-p-tite-bobeche-a-boutures?fbclid=IwY2xjawQzVHFleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFHYk5BZG9sTGhqTVRKalA1c3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHmzFQMm5iOHU73fw0jY98FbOHc8298nZOSrax9WsPGjm0ZeYasMTwe7F5nWd_aem_IFmlZc9Q2gZuBPkroNNcrQ
Partagez un moment complice avec votre enfant en créant une coupelle magique en argile. Une initiation sensorielle pour voir grandir les plantes. Matériel fourni.
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