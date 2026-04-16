ATELIER PEINTURE DE SELKI Montpellier
ATELIER PEINTURE DE SELKI Montpellier mardi 19 mai 2026.
Montpellier
ATELIER PEINTURE DE SELKI
216 Rue Elie Wiesel Montpellier Hérault
Tarif : 29 – 29 – EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-19
fin : 2026-05-19
Date(s) :
2026-05-19
Le Melice vous accueille pour une soirée créative avec un atelier Paint and Cheers animé par L’Atelier de Selky.
L’idée reproduire pas à pas un tableau dans une ambiance détendue, un verre à la main, autour du bassin Jacques-Cœur.
Le Melice vous accueille pour une soirée créative avec un atelier Paint and Cheers animé par L’Atelier de Selky.
L’idée reproduire pas à pas un tableau dans une ambiance détendue, un verre à la main, autour du bassin Jacques-Cœur.
Rendez-vous le mardi 19 mai à 19h.
L’atelier est à 29€ par personne, avec une consommation incluse. Les réservations se font directement au 06 70 52 68 45. Une belle occasion de laisser parler votre côté artistique, débutant ou as du pinceau, tout en passant un moment agréable à Port-Marianne .
216 Rue Elie Wiesel Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 70 52 68 45
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : ATELIER PEINTURE DE SELKI
Le Melice welcomes you to a creative evening with a Paint and Cheers workshop hosted by L?Atelier de Selky.
The idea: reproduce a painting step by step in a relaxed atmosphere, with a drink in hand, around the Jacques-C?ur Basin.
L’événement ATELIER PEINTURE DE SELKI Montpellier a été mis à jour le 2026-04-11 par 34 OT MONTPELLIER
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