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THÉÂTRE D’IMPROVISATION AU NINKASI MONTPELLIER Montpellier

THÉÂTRE D’IMPROVISATION AU NINKASI MONTPELLIER Montpellier mardi 19 mai 2026.

Adresse : 32 Place Pablo Picasso

Ville : 34000 Montpellier

Département : Hérault

Début : mardi 19 mai 2026

Fin : mardi 19 mai 2026

Tarif :

Montpellier

THÉÂTRE D’IMPROVISATION AU NINKASI MONTPELLIER

32 Place Pablo Picasso Montpellier Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-19
fin : 2026-05-19

Date(s) :
2026-05-19

Théâtre d’improvisation avec la compagnie les enfants libres
Venez voir un vrai match d’improvisation où les comédiens jouent sur vos thèmes. L’équipe gagnante est désignée par vos votes !
Théâtre d’improvisation avec la compagnie les enfants libres
Venez voir un vrai match d’improvisation où les comédiens jouent sur vos thèmes. L’équipe gagnante est désignée par vos votes !

INFOS PRATIQUES:
Ninkasi Montpellier 32 place Pablo Picasso
Entrée gratuite
Réservation conseillée (lien en bio ou par téléphone au 04 22 91 31 83)   .

32 Place Pablo Picasso Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 22 91 31 83 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Improv theater with the company les enfants libres
Come and see a real improvisation match where the actors play on your themes. The winning team is chosen by your votes!

L’événement THÉÂTRE D’IMPROVISATION AU NINKASI MONTPELLIER Montpellier a été mis à jour le 2026-05-05 par 34 OT MONTPELLIER

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