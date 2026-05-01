Montpellier

THÉÂTRE D’IMPROVISATION AU NINKASI MONTPELLIER

32 Place Pablo Picasso Montpellier Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-19

fin : 2026-05-19

Date(s) :

2026-05-19

Théâtre d’improvisation avec la compagnie les enfants libres

Venez voir un vrai match d’improvisation où les comédiens jouent sur vos thèmes. L’équipe gagnante est désignée par vos votes !

Théâtre d’improvisation avec la compagnie les enfants libres

Venez voir un vrai match d’improvisation où les comédiens jouent sur vos thèmes. L’équipe gagnante est désignée par vos votes !

INFOS PRATIQUES:

Ninkasi Montpellier 32 place Pablo Picasso

Entrée gratuite

Réservation conseillée (lien en bio ou par téléphone au 04 22 91 31 83) .

32 Place Pablo Picasso Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 22 91 31 83

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Improv theater with the company les enfants libres

Come and see a real improvisation match where the actors play on your themes. The winning team is chosen by your votes!

L’événement THÉÂTRE D’IMPROVISATION AU NINKASI MONTPELLIER Montpellier a été mis à jour le 2026-05-05 par 34 OT MONTPELLIER