THÉÂTRE D’IMPROVISATION AU NINKASI MONTPELLIER Montpellier
THÉÂTRE D’IMPROVISATION AU NINKASI MONTPELLIER Montpellier mardi 19 mai 2026.
Montpellier
THÉÂTRE D’IMPROVISATION AU NINKASI MONTPELLIER
32 Place Pablo Picasso Montpellier Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-19
fin : 2026-05-19
Date(s) :
2026-05-19
Théâtre d’improvisation avec la compagnie les enfants libres
Venez voir un vrai match d’improvisation où les comédiens jouent sur vos thèmes. L’équipe gagnante est désignée par vos votes !
Théâtre d’improvisation avec la compagnie les enfants libres
Venez voir un vrai match d’improvisation où les comédiens jouent sur vos thèmes. L’équipe gagnante est désignée par vos votes !
INFOS PRATIQUES:
Ninkasi Montpellier 32 place Pablo Picasso
Entrée gratuite
Réservation conseillée (lien en bio ou par téléphone au 04 22 91 31 83) .
32 Place Pablo Picasso Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 22 91 31 83
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Improv theater with the company les enfants libres
Come and see a real improvisation match where the actors play on your themes. The winning team is chosen by your votes!
L’événement THÉÂTRE D’IMPROVISATION AU NINKASI MONTPELLIER Montpellier a été mis à jour le 2026-05-05 par 34 OT MONTPELLIER
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