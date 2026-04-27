ATELIER JEUX DE SOCIÉTÉ EN ESPAGNOL Montpellier
ATELIER JEUX DE SOCIÉTÉ EN ESPAGNOL Montpellier mardi 19 mai 2026.
Montpellier
ATELIER JEUX DE SOCIÉTÉ EN ESPAGNOL
48 BIS Rue Roucher Montpellier Hérault
Tarif : 15 – 15 – EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-19
fin : 2026-05-19
Date(s) :
2026-05-19
Jeux de société en espagnol
Jeux de société en espagnol
Date Mardi 19/05
Heure 19h
Durée 3h
Tarif 15€
Inclus Boisson offerte
Contenu Plusieurs types de jeux proposés
Concept Store Le Repaire de Biivers
48 bis rue Roucher, Montpellier
Infos & inscriptions
Contact Tsiky
Téléphone 07 67 29 07 07
Email biivers.fr@gmail.com .
48 BIS Rue Roucher Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie +33 7 67 29 07 07 biivers.fr@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Spanish board games
L’événement ATELIER JEUX DE SOCIÉTÉ EN ESPAGNOL Montpellier a été mis à jour le 2026-04-27 par 34 OT MONTPELLIER
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