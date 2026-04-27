Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

ATELIER JEUX DE SOCIÉTÉ EN ESPAGNOL Montpellier

ATELIER JEUX DE SOCIÉTÉ EN ESPAGNOL Montpellier mardi 19 mai 2026.

Adresse : 48 BIS Rue Roucher

Ville : 34000 Montpellier

Département : Hérault

Début : mardi 19 mai 2026

Fin : mardi 19 mai 2026

Tarif : 15 15

Montpellier

ATELIER JEUX DE SOCIÉTÉ EN ESPAGNOL

48 BIS Rue Roucher Montpellier Hérault

Tarif : 15 – 15 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-19
fin : 2026-05-19

Date(s) :
2026-05-19

Jeux de société en espagnol
Jeux de société en espagnol

Date Mardi 19/05
Heure 19h
Durée 3h

Tarif 15€
Inclus Boisson offerte
Contenu Plusieurs types de jeux proposés

Concept Store Le Repaire de Biivers
48 bis rue Roucher, Montpellier

Infos & inscriptions

Contact Tsiky
Téléphone 07 67 29 07 07
Email biivers.fr@gmail.com   .

48 BIS Rue Roucher Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie +33 7 67 29 07 07  biivers.fr@gmail.com

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English :

Spanish board games

L’événement ATELIER JEUX DE SOCIÉTÉ EN ESPAGNOL Montpellier a été mis à jour le 2026-04-27 par 34 OT MONTPELLIER

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