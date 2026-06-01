Atelier sur le portrait et dédicace Amandine Comte Quartier Saint Vérant Saint-Paul-lès-Romans
Atelier sur le portrait et dédicace Amandine Comte Quartier Saint Vérant Saint-Paul-lès-Romans samedi 20 juin 2026.
Saint-Paul-lès-Romans
Atelier sur le portrait et dédicace Amandine Comte
Quartier Saint Vérant Leclerc Espace Culturel Saint-Paul-lès-Romans Drôme
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-20 10:00:00
fin : 2026-06-20 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-06-20
En l’honneur de la parution de son livre Portraits aux éditions Un dimanche après-midi, A. Comte viendra notre Espace Culturel: elle animera un atelier de dessin et peinture sur le thème de son livre le matin, puis une dédicace de son livre ensuite.
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Quartier Saint Vérant Leclerc Espace Culturel Saint-Paul-lès-Romans 26750 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 05 50 00 contact@romans.leclerc
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English :
In honor of the publication of her book Portraits , published by Un dimanche après-midi, A. Comte will be visiting our Espace Culturel: in the morning, she’ll host a drawing and painting workshop on the theme of her book, followed by a book signing.
L’événement Atelier sur le portrait et dédicace Amandine Comte Saint-Paul-lès-Romans a été mis à jour le 2026-06-09 par Valence Romans Tourisme