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Atelier sur le portrait et dédicace Amandine Comte Quartier Saint Vérant Saint-Paul-lès-Romans

Atelier sur le portrait et dédicace Amandine Comte Quartier Saint Vérant Saint-Paul-lès-Romans samedi 20 juin 2026.

Lieu : Quartier Saint Vérant

Adresse : Leclerc Espace Culturel

Ville : 26750 Saint-Paul-lès-Romans

Département : Drôme

Début : samedi 20 juin 2026

Fin : samedi 20 juin 2026

Heure de début : 10:00:00

Tarif :

Saint-Paul-lès-Romans

Atelier sur le portrait et dédicace Amandine Comte

Quartier Saint Vérant Leclerc Espace Culturel Saint-Paul-lès-Romans Drôme

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-20 10:00:00
fin : 2026-06-20 18:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-06-20

En l’honneur de la parution de son livre Portraits aux éditions Un dimanche après-midi, A. Comte viendra notre Espace Culturel: elle animera un atelier de dessin et peinture sur le thème de son livre le matin, puis une dédicace de son livre ensuite.
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Quartier Saint Vérant Leclerc Espace Culturel Saint-Paul-lès-Romans 26750 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 05 50 00  contact@romans.leclerc

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English :

In honor of the publication of her book Portraits , published by Un dimanche après-midi, A. Comte will be visiting our Espace Culturel: in the morning, she’ll host a drawing and painting workshop on the theme of her book, followed by a book signing.

L’événement Atelier sur le portrait et dédicace Amandine Comte Saint-Paul-lès-Romans a été mis à jour le 2026-06-09 par Valence Romans Tourisme

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