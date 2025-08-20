Atelier thermoformage SAINT-LAURENT-DE-NESTE Saint-Laurent-de-Neste

Atelier thermoformage

Début : 2026-06-10 17:00:00

fin : 2026-06-10 19:00:00

2026-06-10

découverte du thermoformage en créant un moule (avec l’impression 3D)

Tarif gratuit, réservé aux adhérents du Fablab (35 €/an)

SAINT-LAURENT-DE-NESTE Fablab Sapiens Saint-Laurent-de-Neste 65150 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 50 16 08 fablab@neste-barousse.fr

English :

discover thermoforming by creating a mold (with 3D printing)

Price: free, reserved for Fablab members (35 ?/year)

German :

entdeckung des Thermoformens durch das Erstellen einer Form (mit dem 3D-Drucker)

Tarif: kostenlos, nur für Mitglieder des Fablab (35 ?/Jahr)

Italiano :

scoprire la termoformatura creando uno stampo (con stampa 3D)

Prezzo: gratuito, riservato ai membri del Fablab (35 €/anno)

Espanol :

descubrir el termoformado creando un molde (con impresión 3D)

Precio: gratuito, reservado a los miembros de Fablab (35 €/año)

