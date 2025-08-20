Atelier thermoformage SAINT-LAURENT-DE-NESTE Saint-Laurent-de-Neste
Atelier thermoformage SAINT-LAURENT-DE-NESTE Saint-Laurent-de-Neste jeudi 18 juin 2026.
Atelier thermoformage
SAINT-LAURENT-DE-NESTE Fablab Sapiens Saint-Laurent-de-Neste Hautes-Pyrénées
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-18 17:00:00
fin : 2026-06-18 19:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-06-18
découverte du thermoformage en créant un moule (avec l’impression 3D)
Tarif gratuit, réservé aux adhérents du Fablab (35 €/an)
.
SAINT-LAURENT-DE-NESTE Fablab Sapiens Saint-Laurent-de-Neste 65150 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 50 16 08 fablab@neste-barousse.fr
English :
discover thermoforming by creating a mold (with 3D printing)
Price: free, reserved for Fablab members (35 ?/year)
German :
entdeckung des Thermoformens durch das Erstellen einer Form (mit dem 3D-Drucker)
Tarif: kostenlos, nur für Mitglieder des Fablab (35 ?/Jahr)
Italiano :
scoprire la termoformatura creando uno stampo (con stampa 3D)
Prezzo: gratuito, riservato ai membri del Fablab (35 €/anno)
Espanol :
descubrir el termoformado creando un molde (con impresión 3D)
Precio: gratuito, reservado a los miembros de Fablab (35 €/año)
L’événement Atelier thermoformage Saint-Laurent-de-Neste a été mis à jour le 2025-08-20 par OT de Neste-Barousse|CDT65