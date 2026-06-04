Nogent-le-Rotrou

Atelier Vitrail

4 Rue du Paty Nogent-le-Rotrou Eure-et-Loir

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-27 09:30:00

fin : 2026-09-11 12:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-27

Atelier Vitrail sur 5 jours (sous réserve de 3 inscrits)

Sous l’aile d’un maitre-verrier, vous apprendrez les différentes étapes pour réaliser un vitrail avec lequel vous repartirez ! La création n’en sera que plus gratifiante )

Sur inscription

Atelier Vitrail sur 5 jours

On commence par une présentation du métier, découverte des outils et le choix d’un projet.

Réalisation d’un vitrail au plomb (0,20 m2 maxi), en verres soufflés (différent modèle), couleurs au choix. Ensuite viendront les différentes étapes carton, calibrage, coloration, coupe, sertissage, soudure, masticage. Prévoir vêtements peu fragiles.

Du lundi 27/07 au vend 31/07

Du lundi 03/08 au vend 07/08

Du lundi 10/08 au vend 14/08

Du lundi 17/08 au vend 21/08

Du lundi 07/09 au vend 11/09

De 9h30 à 12h30 & 14h00 à 18h00

1 atelier 400,00 €

Outillage, matières premières tout est fourni.

Le vitrail terminé vous appartient !

Renseignements & inscriptions I Virginie Berthier, maître-verrier 02 37 52 12 81 .

4 Rue du Paty Nogent-le-Rotrou 28400 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 37 52 12 81 virginieberthier@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

5-day stained glass workshop (subject to 3 participants)

Under the wing of a master stained-glass artist, you’ll learn the various steps involved in creating a stained-glass window that you’ll take home with you! The creation will be all the more gratifying )

Registration required

L’événement Atelier Vitrail Nogent-le-Rotrou a été mis à jour le 2026-06-04 par OTs DU PERCHE