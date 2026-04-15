BALADE CHANT DE LA FORET, Comlow – voyages sonores, Athis-Val-de-Rouvre

BALADE CHANT DE LA FORET Samedi 23 mai, 15h00 Comlow – voyages sonores Orne

15H . 20 €

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-05-23T15:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-23T17:00:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-05-23T15:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-23T17:00:00+02:00

Comlow – voyages sonores 6, Le Val fermé, 61100 Bréel Athis-Val-de-Rouvre 61100 Orne Normandie [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 07 66 26 98 59 »}, {« type »: « email », « value »: « segolene@comlow.fr »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « http://www.comlow.fr/ »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://maps.app.goo.gl/2XLjgqYkX87QNcdG8 »}]

Ose ta voix, en groupe, et viens chuchoter le chant de ton cœur aux arbres