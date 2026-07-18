Informations pratiques

Xertigny

Balade fluorescence

2 Rue du Canton de Firminy Xertigny Vosges

Tarif : – – EUR

15

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Lundi Lundi 2026-08-10 21:00:00

fin : 2026-08-10 22:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-10

Balade fluorescence

(re)Découvrez la forêt comme vous ne l’avez jamais vue, parée de lumières et de couleurs, lors de cette balade nocturne éclairée par les torches… UV.

Nos yeux ne voient pas les UV, mais ils ont la particularité de faire briller certains matériaux et être-vivants c’est la fluorescence, un phénomène naturel fascinant à découvrir et comprendre en compagnie de Yoann Thubin, médiateur scientifique et photographe.

Réservations à l’Office de TourismeTout public

15 .

2 Rue du Canton de Firminy Xertigny 88220 Vosges Grand Est +33 3 29 37 72 53 tourisme.xertigny@epinal.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Fluorescent Walk

(Re)discover the forest as you’ve never seen it before—filled with lights and colors—during this nighttime walk illuminated by UV torches.

Our eyes can’t see UV light, but it has the unique ability to make certain materials and living organisms glow: this is fluorescence, a fascinating natural phenomenon to discover and understand alongside Yoann Thubin, science communicator and photographer.

Reservations at the Tourist Office

L’événement Balade fluorescence Xertigny a été mis à jour le 2026-07-16 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION