Informations pratiques

Xertigny

Histoire en marche

2 Rue du Canton de Firminy, Xertigny Vosges

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-08-29 14:00:00

fin : 2026-08-29 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-29

Vivez la Balade! Découvrir l’Histoire en écoutant des Histoires….

Votre guide pèlerin se transformera au fil du voyage,

• Tantôt paysan, ingénieur, tailleur ou accompagné d’un malicieux Sotré, il jouera pour vous et à chaque étape de la balade une scène pour vous entraîner à l’époque concernée…

• Avant de retourner au XXIème siècle, vous partagerez un goûter de produits locaux !

Réservation dans votre Office de tourisme (Epinal, Xertigny, La Vôge-les-Bains)

Tarif au chapeau participation libre et conscienteTout public

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2 Rue du Canton de Firminy, Xertigny 88220 Vosges Grand Est +33 3 29 37 72 53 tourisme.xertigny@epinal.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Vivez la Balade! Discover History by listening to Stories….

Your pilgrim’s guide will change as the journey unfolds,

? Sometimes a peasant, an engineer, a tailor, or accompanied by a mischievous Sotré, he will act out a scene for you at each stage of the walk, taking you back to the period in question…

? Before returning to the 21st century, you’ll share a snack of local produce!

Reservations at your local tourist office (Epinal, Xertigny, La Vôge-les-Bains)

Free participation and awareness

L’événement Histoire en marche Xertigny a été mis à jour le 2026-06-08 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION