Histoire en marche Xertigny
samedi 29 août 2026 · Xertigny
Informations pratiques
Xertigny
Histoire en marche
2 Rue du Canton de Firminy, Xertigny Vosges
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-08-29 14:00:00
fin : 2026-08-29 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-29
Vivez la Balade! Découvrir l’Histoire en écoutant des Histoires….
Votre guide pèlerin se transformera au fil du voyage,
• Tantôt paysan, ingénieur, tailleur ou accompagné d’un malicieux Sotré, il jouera pour vous et à chaque étape de la balade une scène pour vous entraîner à l’époque concernée…
• Avant de retourner au XXIème siècle, vous partagerez un goûter de produits locaux !
Réservation dans votre Office de tourisme (Epinal, Xertigny, La Vôge-les-Bains)
Tarif au chapeau participation libre et conscienteTout public
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2 Rue du Canton de Firminy, Xertigny 88220 Vosges Grand Est +33 3 29 37 72 53 tourisme.xertigny@epinal.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Vivez la Balade! Discover History by listening to Stories….
Your pilgrim’s guide will change as the journey unfolds,
? Sometimes a peasant, an engineer, a tailor, or accompanied by a mischievous Sotré, he will act out a scene for you at each stage of the walk, taking you back to the period in question…
? Before returning to the 21st century, you’ll share a snack of local produce!
Reservations at your local tourist office (Epinal, Xertigny, La Vôge-les-Bains)
Free participation and awareness
L’événement Histoire en marche Xertigny a été mis à jour le 2026-06-08 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION
À voir aussi à Xertigny (Vosges)
- Feu d’artifice Xertigny 13 juillet 2026
- Marché Nocturne Xertigny 15 juillet 2026
- Fete patronale & Vide grenier Xertigny 18 juillet 2026
- Exposition Les Super-Héros Xertigny 28 juillet 2026
- Exposition Collages Xertigny 1 août 2026