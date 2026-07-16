Informations pratiques

Auroux

BALADE GOURMANDE

Malmont Auroux Lozère

Tarif : 18 – 18 – EUR

Adulte

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-06 16:30:00

fin : 2026-08-06

Date(s) :

2026-08-06

Balade gourmande, 3 parcours au choix

Distance 2km, 4km ou 6,5km (non accessible aux poussettes).

Départ à partir de 16h30.

A partir de 18h30 apéro, repas (aligot / saucisse / fromage) sur inscriptions avant

le 1er août.

Organisée par Galopeur Fou.

Balade gourmande, 3 parcours au choix

Distance 2km, 4km ou 6,5km (non accessible aux poussettes).

Départ à partir de 16h30.

A partir de 18h30 apéro, repas (aligot / saucisse / fromage) sur inscriptions avant

le 1er août.

Organisée par Galopeur Fou. .

Malmont Auroux 48600 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 14 27 62 39

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Gourmet Walk, choose from 3 routes:

Distances: 2 km, 4 km, or 6.5 km (not accessible to strollers).

Starts at 4:30 p.m.

Starting at 6:30 p.m., drinks and dinner (aligot, sausage, and cheese) for those who register by

August 1.

Organized by Galopeur Fou.

L’événement BALADE GOURMANDE Auroux a été mis à jour le 2026-07-16 par 48-OT Langogne