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BALADE GOURMANDE Auroux

jeudi 6 août 2026 · Auroux

BALADE GOURMANDE Auroux

Informations pratiques

Début
jeudi 6 août 2026
Fin
jeudi 6 août 2026
Heure de début
16:30:00
Adresse
Malmont
Ville
48600 Auroux
Département
Lozère
Tarif
18 18 Adulte

Auroux

BALADE GOURMANDE

Malmont Auroux Lozère

Tarif : 18 – 18 – EUR

Adulte

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-06 16:30:00
fin : 2026-08-06

Date(s) :
2026-08-06

Balade gourmande, 3 parcours au choix
Distance 2km, 4km ou 6,5km (non accessible aux poussettes).
Départ à partir de 16h30.
A partir de 18h30 apéro, repas (aligot / saucisse / fromage) sur inscriptions avant
le 1er août.
Organisée par Galopeur Fou.
Balade gourmande, 3 parcours au choix
Distance 2km, 4km ou 6,5km (non accessible aux poussettes).
Départ à partir de 16h30.
A partir de 18h30 apéro, repas (aligot / saucisse / fromage) sur inscriptions avant
le 1er août.
Organisée par Galopeur Fou.   .

Malmont Auroux 48600 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 14 27 62 39 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Gourmet Walk, choose from 3 routes:
Distances: 2 km, 4 km, or 6.5 km (not accessible to strollers).
Starts at 4:30 p.m.
Starting at 6:30 p.m., drinks and dinner (aligot, sausage, and cheese) for those who register by
August 1.
Organized by Galopeur Fou.

L’événement BALADE GOURMANDE Auroux a été mis à jour le 2026-07-16 par 48-OT Langogne

À voir aussi à Auroux (Lozère)