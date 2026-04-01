BALADE OENOTOURISTIQUE EN VTT ÉLECTRIQUE À COLLIOURE Collioure
BALADE OENOTOURISTIQUE EN VTT ÉLECTRIQUE À COLLIOURE Collioure mardi 21 avril 2026.
Collioure
BALADE OENOTOURISTIQUE EN VTT ÉLECTRIQUE À COLLIOURE
Gare de Collioure Collioure Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 39 – 39 – 39
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Mercredi 2026-04-21 09:15:00
fin : 2026-07-28 11:45:00
Date(s) :
2026-04-21 2026-04-23 2026-04-28 2026-04-30 2026-05-05 2026-05-07 2026-05-12 2026-05-14 2026-05-19 2026-05-21 2026-05-26 2026-05-28 2026-06-02 2026-06-04 2026-06-09 2026-06-11 2026-06-16 2026-06-18 2026-06-23 2026-06-25
Vivez une immersion au cœur du vignoble de Collioure en VTT électrique. Parcours de 8 à 10 km entre mer et montagne les mardis et jeudis, ponctué de pauses panoramiques et culturelles. L’expérience se termine par une dégustation conviviale au domaine Pietri Géraud. Accessible aux débutants, en petit groupe, avec équipement fourni.
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Gare de Collioure Collioure 66190 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Immerse yourself in the heart of the Collioure vineyards on an electric mountain bike. An 8-10 km route between sea and mountains on Tuesdays and Thursdays, punctuated by panoramic and cultural breaks. The experience ends with a convivial wine tasting at Domaine Pietri Géraud. Accessible to beginners, in small groups, with equipment provided.
L’événement BALADE OENOTOURISTIQUE EN VTT ÉLECTRIQUE À COLLIOURE Collioure a été mis à jour le 2026-04-17 par OT DE COLLIOURE
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