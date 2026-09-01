Informations pratiques

Gannat

Balade patrimoniale Gannat, hier et aujourd’hui

Départ devant le Musée Machelon Gannat Allier

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-19 13:45:00

fin : 2026-09-19

Date(s) :

2026-09-19

Au fil des rues, comparez cartes postales anciennes et paysages urbains d’aujourd’hui. Une promenade dans le temps pour redécouvrir monuments et histoire de la ville à travers le regard des photographes d’autrefois.

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Départ devant le Musée Machelon Gannat 03800 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 45 32 73

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

As you stroll through the streets, compare old postcards with today’s cityscapes. Take a walk through time to rediscover the city’s landmarks and history through the eyes of photographers from the past.

L’événement Balade patrimoniale Gannat, hier et aujourd’hui Gannat a été mis à jour le 2026-08-27 par Office de tourisme Val de Sioule