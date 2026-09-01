Balade patrimoniale Gannat, hier et aujourd’hui Gannat
samedi 19 septembre 2026 · Gannat
Informations pratiques
Gannat
Balade patrimoniale Gannat, hier et aujourd’hui
Départ devant le Musée Machelon Gannat Allier
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-19 13:45:00
fin : 2026-09-19
Date(s) :
2026-09-19
Au fil des rues, comparez cartes postales anciennes et paysages urbains d’aujourd’hui. Une promenade dans le temps pour redécouvrir monuments et histoire de la ville à travers le regard des photographes d’autrefois.
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Départ devant le Musée Machelon Gannat 03800 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 45 32 73
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
As you stroll through the streets, compare old postcards with today’s cityscapes. Take a walk through time to rediscover the city’s landmarks and history through the eyes of photographers from the past.
L’événement Balade patrimoniale Gannat, hier et aujourd’hui Gannat a été mis à jour le 2026-08-27 par Office de tourisme Val de Sioule
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