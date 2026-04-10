Collioure

BALADE VINOHRANDO DANS LES VIGNES OENOTOURISME !

6, rue de la République Collioure Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 35.5 – 35.5 – 35.5

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi 2026-05-07 09:00:00

fin : 2026-07-30 12:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-07 2026-05-14 2026-05-21 2026-05-28 2026-06-04 2026-06-11 2026-06-18 2026-06-25 2026-07-02 2026-07-09 2026-07-16 2026-07-23 2026-07-30 2026-08-06 2026-08-13 2026-08-20 2026-08-27 2026-09-03 2026-09-10 2026-09-17

Partez en VinOHrando, sur des itinéraires choisis pour associer randonnée dans le vignoble et dégustation à la cave Piétri Géraud (boucle à pied de 2,5h). Après la visite, une dégustation VIP est prévue à la cave (1h).

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6, rue de la République Collioure 66190 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 76 49 00 63 robert.martin.viti@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Set off on a VinOHrando, on itineraries chosen to combine a walk in the vineyards with a tasting at the Piétri Géraud winery (2.5h walking loop). After the tour, a VIP tasting is scheduled at the winery (1h).

L’événement BALADE VINOHRANDO DANS LES VIGNES OENOTOURISME ! Collioure a été mis à jour le 2026-04-07 par VIGNOBLES & DECOUVERTES