Baptiste Herbin, Nicolas Gardel & Ibrahim Maalouf à Jazz in Marciac MARCIAC Marciac

Informations pratiques

Marciac

Baptiste Herbin, Nicolas Gardel & Ibrahim Maalouf à Jazz in Marciac

MARCIAC Chapiteau Marciac Gers

Tarif : 17 – 17 – EUR

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-30 21:00:00

fin : 2026-07-30

Date(s) :

2026-07-30

21 h

BAPTISTE HERBIN & NICOLAS GARDEL QUARTET

SYMMETRIC

Le saxophoniste Baptiste Herbin et le trompettiste Nicolas Gardel ne sont pas des inconnus à Marciac où ils se sont souvent produits dans des contextes divers et variés. Ces deux protagonistes de la scène jazz française et internationale, se retrouvent cette fois autour d’un projet commun où se mélangent leurs diverses influences ! “Symmetric” est le fruit de leur rencontre, ils mettent en symétrie leurs univers, celui du jazz pour Baptiste Herbin et celui de la musique actuelle pour Nicolas Gardel. Fort d’une discographie déjà bien étoffée, les deux musiciens s’accompagnent d’un duo rythmique de très haut niveau, avec Laurent Coulondre aux claviers et Yoann Serra à la batterie, complices de longue date. Leur fusion se place sous le signe d’un lyrisme décomplexé où les quatre virtuoses expriment pleinement leurs personnalités. Ce combo éclectique joue au grand mix et dans une seule et même vision, tout y passe reggae, soul, funk, blues ou rock… promesse d’un puissant jaillissement d’énergies sur scène !

23 h

IBRAHIM MAALOUF & THE TRUMPETS OF MICHEL-ANGE VOL 2

Tant sur la philosophie que sur l’histoire, T.O.M.A, acronyme de Trumpets of Michel- Ange , est une grande aventure musicale qui nous transporte vers un monde où le folklore et la modernité ne font qu’un. Comme à son habitude, Ibrahim tente le pari d’une musique exigeante mais accessible au grand public. T.O.M.A , c’est d’abord un album métissé, véritable mélange d’influences où l’orient festif et nostalgique s’exprime avec une liberté rare. T.O.M.A , c’est aussi le nom de la nouvelle marque de trompettes d’Ibrahim Maalouf. Designée par Ibrahim et le facteur d’instrument A. JAMINET en collaboration avec Antoine Courtois du groupe français BuSet Crampon, Ibrahim entend avec cette nouveauté, encourager les trompettistes du monde entier à s’intéresser à cette petite révolution musicale. T.O.M.A , enfin, c’est une grande fête qui réunit toutes les générations, des amateurs comme des professionnels, et des invités ! Avec T.O.M.A, Ibrahim pose la première pierre d’un ambitieux projet de vie mêlant lutherie, exception culturelle française, pédagogie, album, scène et qui a avant tout pour but de nous rassembler autour de valeurs communes.

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MARCIAC Chapiteau Marciac 32230 Gers Occitanie +33 5 62 09 33 33 info@jazzinmarciac.com

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English :

9:00 p.m.

BAPTISTE HERBIN & NICOLAS GARDEL QUARTET

SYMMETRIC

Saxophonist Baptiste Herbin and trumpeter Nicolas Gardel are no strangers to Marciac, where they have often performed in a wide variety of settings. These two leading figures on the French and international jazz scene are coming together this time for a joint project that blends their diverse influences! “Symmetric” is the result of their collaboration, bringing their respective worlds—jazz for Baptiste Herbin and contemporary music for Nicolas Gardel—into harmony. With an already extensive discography to their credit, the two musicians are accompanied by a top-tier rhythm section—featuring Laurent Coulondre on keyboards and Yoann Serra on drums, both longtime collaborators. Their fusion is characterized by an uncomplicated lyricism in which the four virtuosos fully express their individual personalities. This eclectic combo blends a wide range of styles under a single vision, covering everything from reggae, soul, funk, and blues to rock… promising a powerful burst of energy on stage!

11:00 p.m.

IBRAHIM MAALOUF & THE TRUMPETS OF MICHEL-ANGE VOL. 2

Both philosophically and historically, T.O.M.A.—an acronym for “Trumpets of Michel-Ange”—is a grand musical adventure that transports us to a world where folklore and modernity become one. As %E0 usual, Ibrahim takes on the challenge of creating music that is sophisticated yet accessible to the general public. %AB T.O.M.A %BB is first and foremost a diverse album, a true blend of influences where the festive and nostalgic spirit of the East expresses itself with rare freedom. %AB T.O.M.A %BB is also the name of Ibrahim Maalouf’s new brand of trumpets. Designed by Ibrahim and instrument maker A. JAMINET in collaboration with Antoine Courtois of the French group BuSet Crampon, Ibrahim hopes this new product will encourage trumpet players around the world to take an interest in this small musical revolution. %AB T.O.M.A %BB, finally, is a grand celebration that brings together all generations—amateurs and professionals alike—as well as special guests! With T.O.M.A., Ibrahim is laying the foundation for an ambitious life project that blends instrument-making, French cultural heritage, education, album production, and live performance—and whose primary goal is to bring us together around shared values.

L’événement Baptiste Herbin, Nicolas Gardel & Ibrahim Maalouf à Jazz in Marciac Marciac a été mis à jour le 2026-07-06 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65