BARQUES EN SCÈNE AMIR Narbonne
BARQUES EN SCÈNE AMIR Narbonne samedi 22 août 2026.
Narbonne
BARQUES EN SCÈNE AMIR
Narbonne Aude
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-22 20:30:00
fin : 2026-08-22
Date(s) :
2026-08-22
Après le succès de “Sommet”, hymne des Jeux Olympiques de Paris 2024, Amir poursuit son retour avec un nouvel album intense et personnel. L’artiste offrira au public narbonnais un concert mêlant émotion, puissance vocale et grands succès populaires.
Première partie Brandon
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Narbonne 11100 Aude Occitanie
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Following the success of ?Sommet?, the anthem of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Amir continues his comeback with an intense, personal new album. The artist will treat audiences in Narbonne to a concert combining emotion, vocal power and popular hits.
Opening act: Brandon
L’événement BARQUES EN SCÈNE AMIR Narbonne a été mis à jour le 2026-06-01 par
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