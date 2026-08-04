BRADERIE DES COMMERÇANTS Bagnères-de-Luchon
vendredi 14 août 2026 · Bagnères-de-Luchon
Informations pratiques
Bagnères-de-Luchon
BRADERIE DES COMMERÇANTS
CENTRE-VILLE Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-14
fin : 2026-08-16
Date(s) :
2026-08-14
Proposée par les commerçants adhérents de l’Association des Commerçants et Artisans du Pays Luchonnais.
Cet événement vous permet de profiter de bonnes affaires, des vêtements aux accessoires, en passant par les objets de décoration et les produits artisanaux. .
CENTRE-VILLE Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 94 68 32
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Proposed by the member merchants of the Association of Merchants and Artisans of the Luchon Region.
L’événement BRADERIE DES COMMERÇANTS Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-07-29 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
À voir aussi à Bagnères-de-Luchon (Haute-Garonne)
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- JOURNÉES PYRÉNÉENNES Place Richelieu Bagnères-de-Luchon 4 août 2026
- ANIMATION DE JEUX EN BOIS GÉANTS Parc thermal Bagnères-de-Luchon 5 août 2026
- JOURNÉES PYRÉNÉENNES Place Richelieu Bagnères-de-Luchon 5 août 2026
- INITIATION PELOTE BASQUE FRONTON DE LUCHON Bagnères-de-Luchon 6 août 2026