BRANDON Bezins-Garraux
BRANDON Bezins-Garraux samedi 20 juin 2026.
Bezins-Garraux
BRANDON
VILLAGE Bezins-Garraux Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-20 19:00:00
fin : 2026-06-20 23:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-06-20
Inscrit au patrimoine culturel immatériel de l’humanité, le brandon est une fête traditionnelle et populaire qui se déroule tous les ans.
19h Repas sur inscription au 06.87.18.35.51
22h Embrasement du brandon.
Le Brandon désigne plus particulièrement les gros troncs de bois travaillés sur place pour allumer les feux de la Saint-Jean et qui s’embrasent à l’occasion de ces fêtes du feu du solstice d’été. .
VILLAGE Bezins-Garraux 31440 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 21 21 info@pyrenees31.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Listed as part of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, the Brandon is a traditional and popular festival that takes place every year.
7:00 p.m.: Dinner (reservation required; call 06.87.18.35.51)
10:00 PM: Lighting of the brandon.
L’événement BRANDON Bezins-Garraux a été mis à jour le 2026-06-11 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
À voir aussi à Bezins-Garraux (Haute-Garonne)
- CONCERT AMELO D’ LA HABANA Le Château Bezins-Garraux 25 juin 2026
- CONCERT DE SAMMY LA MOMIE Le Château Bezins-Garraux 27 juin 2026
- CONCERT AVEC LES BACHI BOUZOUKS Le Château Bezins-Garraux 3 juillet 2026
- CONCERT DE MISTA T Le Château Bezins-Garraux 11 juillet 2026
- CONCERT DE AMELO DE LA HABANA Le Château Bezins-Garraux 28 juillet 2026