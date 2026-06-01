Bezins-Garraux

BRANDON

VILLAGE Bezins-Garraux Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-20 19:00:00

fin : 2026-06-20 23:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-20

Inscrit au patrimoine culturel immatériel de l’humanité, le brandon est une fête traditionnelle et populaire qui se déroule tous les ans.

19h Repas sur inscription au 06.87.18.35.51

22h Embrasement du brandon.

Le Brandon désigne plus particulièrement les gros troncs de bois travaillés sur place pour allumer les feux de la Saint-Jean et qui s’embrasent à l’occasion de ces fêtes du feu du solstice d’été. .

VILLAGE Bezins-Garraux 31440 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 21 21 info@pyrenees31.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Listed as part of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, the Brandon is a traditional and popular festival that takes place every year.

7:00 p.m.: Dinner (reservation required; call 06.87.18.35.51)

10:00 PM: Lighting of the brandon.

L’événement BRANDON Bezins-Garraux a été mis à jour le 2026-06-11 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE