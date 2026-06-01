BRANDON Saint-Aventin
BRANDON Saint-Aventin samedi 27 juin 2026.
Saint-Aventin
BRANDON
Le Village Saint-Aventin Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-26 22:00:00
fin : 2026-06-26 23:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-06-26
Inscrit au patrimoine culturel immatériel de l’humanité, le brandon est une fête traditionnelle et populaire qui se déroule tous les ans.
Le Brandon désigne plus particulièrement les gros troncs de bois travaillés sur place pour allumer les feux de la Saint-Jean et qui s’embrasent à l’occasion de ces fêtes du feu du solstice d’été. .
Le Village Saint-Aventin 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 21 21 info@pyrenees31.com
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English :
Part of humanity?s intangible cultural heritage, the brandon is a traditional, popular festival held every year.
L’événement BRANDON Saint-Aventin a été mis à jour le 2026-06-12 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
À voir aussi à Saint-Aventin (Haute-Garonne)
- FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE À SUPERBAGNÈRES Saint-Aventin 21 juin 2026
- BRANDON & MARCHÉ DES PRODUCTEURS Saint-Aventin 2 août 2026
- COSMO JAZZ FESTIVAL DIMANCHE Saint-Aventin 2 août 2026
- SOIRÉE D’OBSERVATION DE L’ÉCLIPSE DU SOLEIL À SUPERBAGNÈRES Saint-Aventin 12 août 2026
- CONCERT DE CHANTS TRADITIONNELS Toit terrasse de la télécabine Saint-Aventin 14 août 2026