Saint-Aventin

BRANDON

Le Village Saint-Aventin Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-26 22:00:00

fin : 2026-06-26 23:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-26

Inscrit au patrimoine culturel immatériel de l’humanité, le brandon est une fête traditionnelle et populaire qui se déroule tous les ans.

Le Brandon désigne plus particulièrement les gros troncs de bois travaillés sur place pour allumer les feux de la Saint-Jean et qui s’embrasent à l’occasion de ces fêtes du feu du solstice d’été. .

Le Village Saint-Aventin 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 21 21 info@pyrenees31.com

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English :

Part of humanity?s intangible cultural heritage, the brandon is a traditional, popular festival held every year.

L’événement BRANDON Saint-Aventin a été mis à jour le 2026-06-12 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE