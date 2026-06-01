Break Danse Crew Salle Le Calibert Mazet-Saint-Voy
Break Danse Crew Salle Le Calibert Mazet-Saint-Voy samedi 13 juin 2026.
Mazet-Saint-Voy
Break Danse Crew
Salle Le Calibert Chemin du Bruas Mazet-Saint-Voy Haute-Loire
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-13 13:30:00
fin : 2026-06-13 13:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-06-13
Spectacle Battle présenté par Mazet Break Danse Crew. Buvette et restauration sur place.
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Salle Le Calibert Chemin du Bruas Mazet-Saint-Voy 43520 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 29 18 16 58 mazetbreakdansecrew@gmail.com
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English :
Battle show presented by Mazet Break Danse Crew. Refreshments and food on site.
L’événement Break Danse Crew Mazet-Saint-Voy a été mis à jour le 2026-06-09 par Office de Tourisme du Haut-Lignon
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