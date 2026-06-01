Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Break Danse Crew Salle Le Calibert Mazet-Saint-Voy

Break Danse Crew Salle Le Calibert Mazet-Saint-Voy samedi 13 juin 2026.

Lieu : Salle Le Calibert

Adresse : Chemin du Bruas

Ville : 43520 Mazet-Saint-Voy

Département : Haute-Loire

Début : samedi 13 juin 2026

Fin : samedi 13 juin 2026

Heure de début : 13:30:00

Tarif :

Mazet-Saint-Voy

Break Danse Crew

Salle Le Calibert Chemin du Bruas Mazet-Saint-Voy Haute-Loire

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-13 13:30:00
fin : 2026-06-13 13:30:00

Date(s) :
2026-06-13

Spectacle Battle présenté par Mazet Break Danse Crew. Buvette et restauration sur place.
  .

Salle Le Calibert Chemin du Bruas Mazet-Saint-Voy 43520 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 29 18 16 58  mazetbreakdansecrew@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Battle show presented by Mazet Break Danse Crew. Refreshments and food on site.

L’événement Break Danse Crew Mazet-Saint-Voy a été mis à jour le 2026-06-09 par Office de Tourisme du Haut-Lignon

À voir aussi à Mazet-Saint-Voy (Haute-Loire)