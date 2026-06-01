Break Danse Crew Salle Le Calibert Mazet-Saint-Voy

Mazet-Saint-Voy

Break Danse Crew

Salle Le Calibert Chemin du Bruas Mazet-Saint-Voy Haute-Loire

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-13 13:30:00

fin : 2026-06-13 13:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-13

Spectacle Battle présenté par Mazet Break Danse Crew. Buvette et restauration sur place.

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Salle Le Calibert Chemin du Bruas Mazet-Saint-Voy 43520 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 29 18 16 58 mazetbreakdansecrew@gmail.com

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English :

Battle show presented by Mazet Break Danse Crew. Refreshments and food on site.

L’événement Break Danse Crew Mazet-Saint-Voy a été mis à jour le 2026-06-09 par Office de Tourisme du Haut-Lignon