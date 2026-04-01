Cars & Coffee Châteaudun
Cars & Coffee Châteaudun dimanche 26 avril 2026.
Châteaudun
Cars & Coffee
Parking du Royal Wok Grill Châteaudun Eure-et-Loir
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-26 10:00:00
fin : 2026-04-26 12:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-04-26
Rencontre entre passionnés de mécanique organisé par Ecurie 28.
.
Parking du Royal Wok Grill Châteaudun 28200 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
A meeting of mechanical enthusiasts organized by Ecurie 28.
L’événement Cars & Coffee Châteaudun a été mis à jour le 2026-04-20 par OT GRAND CHATEAUDUN
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