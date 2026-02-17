CARTE BLANCHE 2026 THE LIMINANAS + ANTON NEWCOMBE Sète

CARTE BLANCHE 2026 THE LIMINANAS + ANTON NEWCOMBE

Promenade Maréchal Leclerc Sète Hérault

Tarif : 42 – 42 – 42 EUR

Début : 2026-08-28

fin : 2026-08-29

La Carte Blanche 2026 se déroulera sur le dernier week end du mois d’aout. Après le Festival Yeah en 2024 et Club Sandwich en 2025, la team Snapshot (Worldwide Festival, Freshly Cut, Rock it to the moon) donne les commandes au groupe The Limiñanas! La programmation sera dévoilée durant les semaines à venir. Vendredi 28 août 20h 2h The Limiñanas live avec invités Pascal Comelade (orgues électriques) & Hervé Di Rosa (peinture en direct) Anton Newcombe dj set Samedi 29 août 20h 2h Bertrand Belin live Laurent Garnier Wock n Woll set Guest .

Promenade Maréchal Leclerc Sète 34200 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 86 84 04 04

English :

The Snapshot team (Worldwide Festival, Freshly Cut, Rock it to the moon) is giving the reins to The Limiñanas! The line-up will be announced in the coming weeks.

