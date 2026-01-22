Cave tours in English Vallée des grottes de Saulges Thorigné-en-Charnie

Cave tours in English

Vallée des grottes de Saulges 650 route de la Roche-Brault Thorigné-en-Charnie Mayenne

Début : 2026-07-16 12:15:00

fin : 2026-07-16 14:00:00

2026-07-16 2026-07-21 2026-07-23 2026-07-28 2026-07-30 2026-08-04 2026-08-06 2026-08-11 2026-08-13 2026-08-18 2026-08-20 2026-08-25

Tours in the prehistoric caves of Saulges, specifically for English-speaking visitors

Twice a week during the summer, enjoy a tour in English in our unique prehistoric caves of northwestern France. Follow your guide in the Margot cave, to discover its engravings and legend. Then, be amazed by the archaeological discoveries and the geological wonders of the Rochefort cave.

12:15 pm guided tour in the Margot cave

01:15 pm guided tour in the Rochefort cave

Good shoes and warm clothes are recommended

40 minutes per cave

3 years old+ (Margot) 6 years old+ (Rochefort)

Museum is included in the ticket .

Vallée des grottes de Saulges 650 route de la Roche-Brault Thorigné-en-Charnie 53270 Mayenne Pays de la Loire +33 2 43 90 51 30

