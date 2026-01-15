CÉLÉBRATION DE LA FÊTE NATIONALE Perpignan

CÉLÉBRATION DE LA FÊTE NATIONALE

Place de la Victoire Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2026-07-14
2026-07-14

Perpignan célèbre le 14 juillet avec une soirée festive et un spectaculaire feu d’artifice illuminant le ciel de la ville.
Place de la Victoire Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 66 30 30 

Perpignan celebrates July 14th with a festive evening and a spectacular fireworks display illuminating the city skyline.

