CÉLÉBRATION DE LA FÊTE NATIONALE Perpignan mardi 14 juillet 2026.
Place de la Victoire Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales
14 juillet 2026
2026-07-14
Perpignan célèbre le 14 juillet avec une soirée festive et un spectaculaire feu d’artifice illuminant le ciel de la ville.
Place de la Victoire Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie
English :
Perpignan celebrates July 14th with a festive evening and a spectacular fireworks display illuminating the city skyline.
