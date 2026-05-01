Richelieu

CEREMONIE D’OUVERTURE DU FESTIVAL DE CANNES

26 Rue Henri Proust Richelieu Indre-et-Loire

Tarif : 4 – 4 – 4 EUR

4

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mardi 2026-05-12

fin : 2026-05-12

Date(s) :

2026-05-12

MARDI 12 MAI

19 H 00 Cérémonie d’ouverture en direct du festival de Cannes

20H30 projection du film

LA VENUS ELECTRIQUE

Comédie dramatique, Historique de P, Salvadori avec P. Marmaï, A. Demoustier, G.Lellouche

MARDI 12 MAI

19 H 00 Cérémonie d’ouverture en direct du festival de Cannes

20H30 projection du film

LA VENUS ELECTRIQUE

Comédie dramatique, Historique de P, Salvadori avec P. Marmaï, A. Demoustier, G.Lellouche/ 4 .

26 Rue Henri Proust Richelieu 37120 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire

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English :

TUESDAY MAY 12

7:00 pm: Live opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival

8:30 PM: Screening of the film

LA VENUS ELECTRIQUE

Comedy drama, history by P. Salvadori with P. Marmaï, A. Demoustier, G.Lellouche

L’événement CEREMONIE D’OUVERTURE DU FESTIVAL DE CANNES Richelieu a été mis à jour le 2026-05-04 par Azay-Chinon Val de Loire Tourisme