CEREMONIE D’OUVERTURE DU FESTIVAL DE CANNES Richelieu
CEREMONIE D’OUVERTURE DU FESTIVAL DE CANNES Richelieu mardi 12 mai 2026.
Richelieu
CEREMONIE D’OUVERTURE DU FESTIVAL DE CANNES
26 Rue Henri Proust Richelieu Indre-et-Loire
Tarif : 4 – 4 – 4 EUR
4
Tarif enfant
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Mardi 2026-05-12
fin : 2026-05-12
Date(s) :
2026-05-12
MARDI 12 MAI
19 H 00 Cérémonie d’ouverture en direct du festival de Cannes
20H30 projection du film
LA VENUS ELECTRIQUE
Comédie dramatique, Historique de P, Salvadori avec P. Marmaï, A. Demoustier, G.Lellouche
MARDI 12 MAI
19 H 00 Cérémonie d’ouverture en direct du festival de Cannes
20H30 projection du film
LA VENUS ELECTRIQUE
Comédie dramatique, Historique de P, Salvadori avec P. Marmaï, A. Demoustier, G.Lellouche/ 4 .
26 Rue Henri Proust Richelieu 37120 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire
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English :
TUESDAY MAY 12
7:00 pm: Live opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival
8:30 PM: Screening of the film
LA VENUS ELECTRIQUE
Comedy drama, history by P. Salvadori with P. Marmaï, A. Demoustier, G.Lellouche
L’événement CEREMONIE D’OUVERTURE DU FESTIVAL DE CANNES Richelieu a été mis à jour le 2026-05-04 par Azay-Chinon Val de Loire Tourisme
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- 27e Salon d’Antiquité Richelieu 23 mai 2026
- Les Rencontres féministes Georgette Sand Richelieu 13 juin 2026
- Festival Cape & Epée Richelieu 18 juillet 2026