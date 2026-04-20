Le Barcarès

CES CHANTEURS QUI ONT FAÇONNÉ L’OLYMPIA

14 Rue du Mas de la Grèle Le Barcarès Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-29 20:30:00

fin : 2026-05-29

Date(s) :

2026-05-29

Deux petits fantômes entraînent le public dans un voyage sensible à travers l’histoire de l’Olympia, mêlant anecdotes, souvenirs et récits marquants. Rythmé par 23 chansons emblématiques interprétées en direct, ce spectacle rend hommage aux grandes figures de la chanson française dans une atmosphère pleine d’émotion.

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14 Rue du Mas de la Grèle Le Barcarès 66420 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 56 63 30 mediatheque@lebarcares.fr

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English :

Two little ghosts take the audience on a sensitive journey through the history of the Olympia, combining anecdotes, memories and memorable tales. Paced by 23 emblematic songs performed live, this show pays tribute to the great figures of French chanson in an atmosphere full of emotion.

L’événement CES CHANTEURS QUI ONT FAÇONNÉ L’OLYMPIA Le Barcarès a été mis à jour le 2026-04-20 par OT DE PORT BARCARES