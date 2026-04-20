HENRI-EDMOND CROSS, LA MODERNITÉ AU BOUT DU PINCEAU Le Barcarès
HENRI-EDMOND CROSS, LA MODERNITÉ AU BOUT DU PINCEAU Le Barcarès jeudi 28 mai 2026.
Le Barcarès
HENRI-EDMOND CROSS, LA MODERNITÉ AU BOUT DU PINCEAU
14 Rue du Mas de la Grèle Le Barcarès Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-28 14:00:00
fin : 2026-05-28
Date(s) :
2026-05-28
Henri-Edmond Delacroix prit le par ti de changer son nom de famille, car il n’avait rien à voir avec Eugène De lacroix. Devenu Henri-Edmond Cross, il rencontre Signac et Seurat par la suite, pour adhérer à leur “nouvelle ma nière de peindre”. Il fait partie des plus grands révolutionnaires des arts et ses œuvres sont souvent associées à l’idée de “peindre le bonheur”.
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14 Rue du Mas de la Grèle Le Barcarès 66420 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 56 63 30 mediatheque@lebarcares.fr
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English :
Henri-Edmond Delacroix decided to change his surname, as he had nothing to do with Eugène De lacroix. Now Henri-Edmond Cross, he later met Signac and Seurat, and embraced their ?nouvelle ma nière de peindre? He was one of the greatest revolutionaries of the arts, and his works are often associated with the idea of ?painting happiness?
L’événement HENRI-EDMOND CROSS, LA MODERNITÉ AU BOUT DU PINCEAU Le Barcarès a été mis à jour le 2026-04-20 par OT DE PORT BARCARES
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