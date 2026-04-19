ODILON REDON, AMI DE GUSTAVE FAYET Le Barcarès
ODILON REDON, AMI DE GUSTAVE FAYET Le Barcarès jeudi 18 juin 2026.
Le Barcarès
ODILON REDON, AMI DE GUSTAVE FAYET
14 Rue du Mas de la Grèle Le Barcarès Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-18 16:30:00
fin : 2026-06-18
Date(s) :
2026-06-18
Pour célébrer les 110 ans de la disparition d’Odilon Redon, découvrons un ensemble d’œuvres inédites et d’œuvres majeures de l’artiste symboliste au travers de collections françaises et internationales. Il était appelé le “Prince des rêves” rêvons grand, rêvons de couleurs à ses côtés.
.
14 Rue du Mas de la Grèle Le Barcarès 66420 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 56 63 30 mediatheque@lebarcares.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
To celebrate the 110th anniversary of Odilon Redon?s death, we present a selection of previously unpublished and major works by the Symbolist artist from French and international collections. He was called the ?Prince of Dreams? let’s dream big, let’s dream colors with him.
L’événement ODILON REDON, AMI DE GUSTAVE FAYET Le Barcarès a été mis à jour le 2026-04-19 par OT DE PORT BARCARES
À voir aussi à Le Barcarès (Pyrénées-Orientales)
- SANT JORDI Le Barcarès 25 avril 2026
- SALON DES ANTIQUAIRES Le Barcarès 14 mai 2026
- FESTIVAL DU POLAR Le Barcarès 12 juin 2026
- LES DEFERLANTES SUD DE FRANCE – 3 JOURS – LES DEFERLANTES JARDINS DU LYDIA Le Barcares 11 juillet 2026
- LES DÉFERLANTES Le Barcarès 11 juillet 2026