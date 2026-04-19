Le Barcarès

ODILON REDON, AMI DE GUSTAVE FAYET

14 Rue du Mas de la Grèle Le Barcarès Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-18 16:30:00

fin : 2026-06-18

Date(s) :

2026-06-18

Pour célébrer les 110 ans de la disparition d’Odilon Redon, découvrons un ensemble d’œuvres inédites et d’œuvres majeures de l’artiste symboliste au travers de collections françaises et internationales. Il était appelé le “Prince des rêves” rêvons grand, rêvons de couleurs à ses côtés.

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14 Rue du Mas de la Grèle Le Barcarès 66420 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 56 63 30 mediatheque@lebarcares.fr

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English :

To celebrate the 110th anniversary of Odilon Redon?s death, we present a selection of previously unpublished and major works by the Symbolist artist from French and international collections. He was called the ?Prince of Dreams? let’s dream big, let’s dream colors with him.

L’événement ODILON REDON, AMI DE GUSTAVE FAYET Le Barcarès a été mis à jour le 2026-04-19 par OT DE PORT BARCARES