FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE Le Barcarès
FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE Le Barcarès dimanche 21 juin 2026.
Le Barcarès
FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE
Quai des Chalutiers Le Barcarès Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-21 20:00:00
fin : 2026-06-21
Date(s) :
2026-06-21
Soirée festive et conviviale organisée par l’association Barc’anime, animée par Single Singer avec musique live et ambiance garantie. Tapas et buvette sur place pour un moment chaleureux à partager en famille ou entre amis, dans une ambiance locale et festive.
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Quai des Chalutiers Le Barcarès 66420 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 16 56 tourisme@lebarcares.fr
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English :
Festive, convivial evening organized by the Barc?anime association, hosted by Single Singer with live music and guaranteed atmosphere. Tapas and refreshments on site, for a warm moment to share with family and friends, in a local and festive atmosphere.
L’événement FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE Le Barcarès a été mis à jour le 2026-06-05 par OT DE PORT BARCARES
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