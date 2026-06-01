Le Barcarès

FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE

Quai des Chalutiers Le Barcarès Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-21 20:00:00

fin : 2026-06-21

Date(s) :

2026-06-21

Soirée festive et conviviale organisée par l’association Barc’anime, animée par Single Singer avec musique live et ambiance garantie. Tapas et buvette sur place pour un moment chaleureux à partager en famille ou entre amis, dans une ambiance locale et festive.

.

Quai des Chalutiers Le Barcarès 66420 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 16 56 tourisme@lebarcares.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Festive, convivial evening organized by the Barc?anime association, hosted by Single Singer with live music and guaranteed atmosphere. Tapas and refreshments on site, for a warm moment to share with family and friends, in a local and festive atmosphere.

L’événement FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE Le Barcarès a été mis à jour le 2026-06-05 par OT DE PORT BARCARES