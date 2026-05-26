Le Barcarès

LES FEUX DE LA SAINT JEAN

Quartier le Village Le Barcarès Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-23 15:00:00

fin : 2026-06-23 00:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-23

Le Barcarès fête la Sant Joan dans une ambiance conviviale et festive avec marché catalan, sardanes, chants traditionnels et animations pour tous. À partir de 19h, vivez l’arrivée de la flamme et le grand défilé jusqu’à la plage, avant les correfocs et les Gegants. La soirée culminera à 22h avec l’embrasement du bûcher, l’arrivée de la flamme par la mer et un spectaculaire show de feu sur la plage

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Quartier le Village Le Barcarès 66420 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 16 56 tourisme@lebarcares.fr

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English :

Le Barcarès celebrates Sant Joan in a friendly, festive atmosphere, with a Catalan market, sardanes, traditional songs and entertainment for all. From 7pm, witness the arrival of the flame and the grand parade down to the beach, before the correfocs and Gegants. The evening culminates at 10pm with the lighting of the pyre, the arrival of the flame by sea and a spectacular fire show on the beach

L’événement LES FEUX DE LA SAINT JEAN Le Barcarès a été mis à jour le 2026-05-26 par OT DE PORT BARCARES