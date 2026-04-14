Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Championnat DISTRICT 45-41 – DOUBLE MIXTE, boulodrome Jean Wedzisz Romorantin, Romorantin-Lanthenay

Championnat DISTRICT 45-41 – DOUBLE MIXTE, boulodrome Jean Wedzisz Romorantin, Romorantin-Lanthenay

Championnat DISTRICT 45-41 – DOUBLE MIXTE, boulodrome Jean Wedzisz Romorantin, Romorantin-Lanthenay dimanche 10 mai 2026.

Lieu : boulodrome Jean Wedzisz Romorantin

Adresse : 7 Rue Claude de France romorantin

Ville : 41200 Romorantin-Lanthenay

Département : Loir-et-Cher

Début : dimanche 10 mai 2026

Fin : dimanche 10 mai 2026

Championnat DISTRICT 45-41 – DOUBLE MIXTE Dimanche 10 mai, 09h00 boulodrome Jean Wedzisz Romorantin Loir-et-Cher

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-05-10T09:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-10T20:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-05-10T09:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-10T20:00:00+02:00

Le dimanche 10 mai 2026, aura lieu à Romorantin à partir de 9h00, le championnat double mixte du District 45-41. Il regroupera environ une dizaine d’équipes mixtes. Il est qualificatif pour le championnat régional.
Venez nous voir au boulodrome de Boules Lyonnaises à Romorantin.

boulodrome Jean Wedzisz Romorantin 7 Rue Claude de France romorantin Romorantin-Lanthenay 41200 Loir-et-Cher Centre-Val de Loire
Qualificatif au régional double mixte SPORT BOULES

Participants aux doubles mixtes 2025

À voir aussi à Romorantin-Lanthenay (Loir-et-Cher)