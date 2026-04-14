Championnat DISTRICT 45-41 – DOUBLE MIXTE, boulodrome Jean Wedzisz Romorantin, Romorantin-Lanthenay
Championnat DISTRICT 45-41 – DOUBLE MIXTE, boulodrome Jean Wedzisz Romorantin, Romorantin-Lanthenay dimanche 10 mai 2026.
Championnat DISTRICT 45-41 – DOUBLE MIXTE Dimanche 10 mai, 09h00 boulodrome Jean Wedzisz Romorantin Loir-et-Cher
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-05-10T09:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-10T20:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-05-10T09:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-10T20:00:00+02:00
Le dimanche 10 mai 2026, aura lieu à Romorantin à partir de 9h00, le championnat double mixte du District 45-41. Il regroupera environ une dizaine d’équipes mixtes. Il est qualificatif pour le championnat régional.
Venez nous voir au boulodrome de Boules Lyonnaises à Romorantin.
boulodrome Jean Wedzisz Romorantin 7 Rue Claude de France romorantin Romorantin-Lanthenay 41200 Loir-et-Cher Centre-Val de Loire
Qualificatif au régional double mixte SPORT BOULES
Participants aux doubles mixtes 2025
À voir aussi à Romorantin-Lanthenay (Loir-et-Cher)
- Les étangs de Sologne (circuits accompagnés) Romorantin-Lanthenay Loir-et-Cher 1 mai 2026
- De ville en île, balade à travers les âges Romorantin-Lanthenay Loir-et-Cher 1 mai 2026
- Découvertes Sologne Nature Plantes aux 1001 vertues Romorantin-Lanthenay 30 mai 2026
- Découvertes Sologne Nature Le brame du Cerf’rial lover Romorantin-Lanthenay 19 septembre 2026