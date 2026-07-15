Chris Minh Doky & Richard Bona à Jazz in Marciac MARCIAC Marciac

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Marciac

Chris Minh Doky & Richard Bona à Jazz in Marciac

MARCIAC Chapiteau Marciac Gers

Tarif : 17 – 17 – EUR

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-01 21:00:00

fin : 2026-08-01

Date(s) :

2026-08-01

21 h

CHRIS MINH DOKY & THE NOMADS

feat. Till Brönner, Manu Katché & George Whitty

Avec un son unique et un groove inimitable, Chris Minh Doky s’est imposé comme l’un des bassistes les plus recherchés par les plus grandes légendes du jazz (David Sanborn, Michel Camilo, Trilok Gurtu, Biréli Lagrène, etc.). Tout en développant une carrière de soliste remarquable, le bassiste danois retrouve son frère aîné, le pianiste Niels Lan Doky, avec lequel ils forment les Doky Brothers. Il signe ensuite sur le prestigieux label de jazz Blue Note où il enregistre les premières épopées de son groupe The Nomads . Pour ce concert exceptionnel, il s’entoure de talentueux musiciens de renommée mondiale, issus des scènes jazz et rock, un véritable All Stars Till Brönner (trompettiste, bugliste et chanteur réputé outre-Rhin), Manu Katché (batteur parmi les plus recherchés au niveau international) et George Whitty (maître des claviers, connu pour son travail avec The Brecker Brothers, Herbie Hancock, David Sanborn, Carlos Santana, et d’autres grands noms). Aux côtés de Chris Minh Doky, The Nomads vous embarqueront dans un voyage musical unique, alliant énergie, émotion et une complicité instrumentale hors du commun.

Till Brönner (trompette) George Whitty (claviers) Chris Minh Doky (basse) Manu Katché (batterie)

23 h

RICHARD BONA

Artiste aux mélodies inspirées, soliste et compagnon de route de la crème de la scène jazz internationale, Richard Bona est un audacieux à l’énergie folle. Le chanteur et bassiste, de son Cameroun natal à New York en passant par l’Europe, a connu une ascension fulgurante. Disciple de Chick Corea, avec qui il partage la scène, Richard Bona signe chez Sony et Columbia, et enchaîne les collaborations prestigieuses. Sur la scène jazz de New York, il a joué avec tout le monde, il y a aussi le mentorat avec Quincy Jones et ses amitiés avec Joe Zawinul, Pat Metheny et Branford Marsalis. Celui que l’on a surnommé le Sting africain à ses débuts interprète ses propres chansons et son style original le fait échapper à toutes les catégories musicales. Outre ses dons de compositeur, sa maîtrise du chant polyphonique camerounais impressionne. Exemple caractéristique de la world music, cette fusion qui ignore les barrières de pays ou de continents, Richard Bona propose une musique composite inspirée des mélopées africaines, réminiscences funky et groovy épicées de mambo et de salsa à laquelle le public résiste difficilement. Pas de prélude ni de préambule, avec Richard Bona les choses sérieuses commencent dès le début, faisant monter la tension par des riffs de basse ravageurs. Lors de ses concerts, il se multiplie au chant et à la basse, entraînant sans coup férir une assistance tout acquise à sa cause.

Richard Bona (basse, voix) Alex Herichon (trompette) Michael Lecoq (claviers, piano) Ciro Manna (guitare) Nicolas Viccaro (batterie)

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MARCIAC Chapiteau Marciac 32230 Gers Occitanie +33 5 62 09 33 33 info@jazzinmarciac.com

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English :

9:00 p.m.

CHRIS MINH DOKY & THE NOMADS

feat. Till Brönner, Manu Kaché & George Whitty

With a unique sound and an inimitable groove, Chris Minh Doky has established himself as one of the most sought-after bassists among the greatest legends of jazz (David Sanborn, Michel Camilo, Trilok Gurtu, Biréli Lagrène, etc.). While developing a remarkable solo career, the Danish bassist reunited with his half-brother, pianist Niels Lan Doky, and together they formed the Doky Brothers. He then signed with the prestigious jazz label “Blue Note,” where he recorded the first hits with his band “The Nomads.” For this exceptional concert, he is joined by talented, world-renowned musicians from the jazz and rock scenes—a true all-star lineup: Till Brönner (a trumpeter, flugelhorn player, and singer renowned across Germany), Manu Kaché (one of the most sought-after drummers on the international scene), and George Whitty (a master of the keyboards, known for his work with The Brecker Brothers, Herbie Hancock, David Sanborn, Carlos Santana, and other big names). Alongside Chris Minh Doky, “The Nomads” will take you on a unique musical journey, combining energy, emotion, and extraordinary instrumental chemistry.

Till Brönner (trumpet) George Whitty (keyboards) Chris Minh Doky (bass) Manu Kaché (drums)

11:00 p.m.

RICHARD BONA

An artist with inspired melodies, a soloist, and a longtime collaborator with the cream of the international jazz scene, Richard Bona is a daring performer bursting with energy. The singer and bassist, from his native Cameroon to New York via Europe, has enjoyed a meteoric rise. A disciple of Chick Corea, with whom he shares the stage, Richard Bona has signed with Sony and Columbia and has racked up a string of prestigious collaborations. On the New York jazz scene, he’s played with just about everyone; he’s also been mentored by Quincy Jones and counts Joe Zawinul, Pat Metheny, and Branford Marsalis among his friends. The man who was nicknamed the “African Sting” early in his career performs his own songs, and his original style defies any single musical category. In addition to his talents as a composer, his mastery of Cameroonian polyphonic singing is impressive. A quintessential example of world music—a fusion that transcends national and continental boundaries— Richard Bona offers a diverse musical style inspired by African melodies, with funky and groovy elements infused with mambo and salsa—a sound the audience finds hard to resist. No prelude or introduction—with Richard Bona, the real action starts right from the beginning, building tension with devastating bass riffs. During his concerts, he juggles vocals and bass, effortlessly leading an audience that’s already won over to his side.

Richard Bona (bass, vocals) Alex Herichon (trumpet) Michael Lecoq (keyboards, piano) Ciro Manna (guitar) Nicolas Viccaro (drums)

L’événement Chris Minh Doky & Richard Bona à Jazz in Marciac Marciac a été mis à jour le 2026-07-10 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65