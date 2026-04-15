Chromozone 51- Détournement Ciné Concert, Diagonal-Capitole, Montpellier
Chromozone 51- Détournement Ciné Concert, Diagonal-Capitole, Montpellier mardi 21 avril 2026.
Chromozone 51- Détournement Ciné Concert Mardi 21 avril, 20h00 Diagonal-Capitole Hérault
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-04-21T20:00:00+02:00 – 2026-04-21T23:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-04-21T20:00:00+02:00 – 2026-04-21T23:00:00+02:00
Détournement Ciné Concert – Mar 21 Avr. / 20h
Diagonal-Capitole 5, rue de Verdun, Montpellier Montpellier 34062 Centre Hérault Occitanie [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://achat.cinediagonal.com/reserver/F635583/D1776794400/VF/2237298/ »}]
Concert Diagonal-Capitole Chromozone 51- Détournement Ciné Concert
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