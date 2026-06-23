Cinéma Breaking Bad, La Mouche , Benoît Gaucher, Yohan Landry La BAM Metz

Metz

Cinéma Breaking Bad, La Mouche , Benoît Gaucher, Yohan Landry

La BAM 20 Boulevard d’Alsace Metz Moselle

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Début : Mercredi Mercredi 2027-06-02 20:00:00

fin : 2027-06-02 21:00:00

Date(s) :

2027-06-02

Breaking Bad est une série culte, marquée par la paranoïa et la violence de son personnage central, Walter White, prof de chimie reconverti en fabriquant de méthamphétamine. Rompus à l’exercice de la musique pour l’image, Yohan Landry et Benoît Gaucher se sont penchés sur l’un des épisodes les plus fameux de l’œuvre de Vince Gilligan La Mouche , où White et son apprenti font la chasse à un insecte venu contaminer leur laboratoire. Un huis clos étouffant à la narration rythmée qui constitue un terrain de jeu idéal pour le post-rock des deux musiciens, aux aspects minimalistes et répétitifs, pour une expérience aussi obsédante qu’oppressante !Tout public

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La BAM 20 Boulevard d’Alsace Metz 57070 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 74 16 16

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English :

Breaking Bad is a cult series marked by the paranoia and violence of its central character, Walter White, a chemistry teacher turned methamphetamine manufacturer. Experts in scoring for film and television, Yohan Landry and Benoît Gaucher have turned their attention to one of the most famous episodes of Vince Gilligan’s series: “The Fly,” in which White and his apprentice hunt down an insect that has infested their lab. A suffocating, closed-door narrative punctuated by, which provides the perfect playground for the two musicians’ post-rock—with its minimalist and repetitive elements—creating an experience that is as haunting as it is oppressive!

L’événement Cinéma Breaking Bad, La Mouche , Benoît Gaucher, Yohan Landry Metz a été mis à jour le 2026-06-23 par AGENCE INSPIRE METZ