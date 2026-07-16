Informations pratiques

Le Barcarès

CINEMA EN PLEIN AIR

2 Rue Pierre Racine Le Barcarès Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-05 21:30:00

fin : 2026-08-05 23:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-05

Diffusion du film Le Robot Sauvage réalisé par Chris Sanders. Soirée organisée par ASLIC. Gratuit.

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2 Rue Pierre Racine Le Barcarès 66420 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 16 56

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English :

Screening of the film *The Wild Robot*, directed by Chris Sanders. Event organized by ASLIC. Free admission.

L’événement CINEMA EN PLEIN AIR Le Barcarès a été mis à jour le 2026-07-16 par OT DE PORT BARCARES