UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Le Barcarès

CINEMA EN PLEIN AIR Le Barcarès

mercredi 5 août 2026 · Le Barcarès

CINEMA EN PLEIN AIR Le Barcarès

Informations pratiques

Début
mercredi 5 août 2026
Fin
jeudi 6 août 2026
Heure de début
21:30:00
Adresse
2 Rue Pierre Racine
Ville
66420 Le Barcarès
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif

Le Barcarès

CINEMA EN PLEIN AIR

2 Rue Pierre Racine Le Barcarès Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-05 21:30:00
fin : 2026-08-05 23:30:00

Date(s) :
2026-08-05

Diffusion du film Le Robot Sauvage réalisé par Chris Sanders. Soirée organisée par ASLIC. Gratuit.
  .

2 Rue Pierre Racine Le Barcarès 66420 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 16 56 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Screening of the film *The Wild Robot*, directed by Chris Sanders. Event organized by ASLIC. Free admission.

L’événement CINEMA EN PLEIN AIR Le Barcarès a été mis à jour le 2026-07-16 par OT DE PORT BARCARES

À voir aussi à Le Barcarès (Pyrénées-Orientales)