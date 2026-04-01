Cinéma enfants En route ! Espace Animation Les Houches

Les Houches

Cinéma enfants En route !

Espace Animation 27 pl de la Mairie Les Houches Haute-Savoie

Tarif : 3.5 – 3.5 – 3.5 EUR

Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-22 17:30:00

fin : 2026-04-22

Date(s) :

2026-04-22

En route ! de Alexei Mironov, Yuliya Matrosova, Harutyun Tumaghyan Russie, Arménie, Allemagne, Italie, Iran Durée 0h40

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Espace Animation 27 pl de la Mairie Les Houches 74310 Haute-Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 50 55 50 62 info@cinegrandsoir.fr

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English :

On the Road by Alexei Mironov, Yuliya Matrosova, Harutyun Tumaghyan Russia, Armenia, Germany, Italy, Iran Running time 0h40

L’événement Cinéma enfants En route ! Les Houches a été mis à jour le 2026-02-27 par Office de Tourisme de la Vallée de Chamonix-Mont-Blanc