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Cinéma enfants Nouveaux copains à Puffin Rock Espace Animation Les Houches

Cinéma enfants Nouveaux copains à Puffin Rock Espace Animation Les Houches mercredi 1 juillet 2026.

Lieu : Espace Animation

Adresse : 27 pl de la Mairie

Ville : 74310 Les Houches

Département : Haute-Savoie

Début : mercredi 1 juillet 2026

Fin : mercredi 1 juillet 2026

Heure de début : 18:00:00

Tarif : 4.5 4.5 4.5 Tarif réduit

Les Houches

Cinéma enfants Nouveaux copains à Puffin Rock

Espace Animation 27 pl de la Mairie Les Houches Haute-Savoie

Tarif : 4.5 – 4.5 – 4.5 EUR

Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-01 18:00:00
fin : 2026-07-01

Date(s) :
2026-07-01

Nouveaux copains à Puffin Rock de Jeremy Purcell Irlande 2026 Durée 1H19
  .

Espace Animation 27 pl de la Mairie Les Houches 74310 Haute-Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 50 55 50 62  info@cinegrandsoir.fr

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English :

New Friends at Puffin Rock by Jeremy Purcell Ireland 2026 Running time 1H19

L’événement Cinéma enfants Nouveaux copains à Puffin Rock Les Houches a été mis à jour le 2026-06-02 par Office de Tourisme de la Vallée de Chamonix-Mont-Blanc

À voir aussi à Les Houches (Haute-Savoie)